 ‘Oh No!’: Indian Fans Silence Two Australian Supporters During IND vs AUS 2nd Women’s T20I; Watch Video
Despite Team India's defeat, fans at the stadium continued to cheer for Women in Blue.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Monday, January 08, 2024, 04:41 PM IST
article-image
Australian fans cheering for Aussie team but stunned after Indian supporters took over with chants | Credits: Twitter/Female Cricket

During the second T20I between India Women and Australian Women, Indian cricket fans chanted in support of the Women in Blue, silencing two Australian supporters at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, January 7.

Team India lost to Australia in the second match of the ongoing three-match T20I series by 6 wickets. With a target of 131, the visitors chased it down with an over to spare. Ellsey Perry (34*) and Tahila McGrath (19*) formed an unbeaten 36-run partnership to help Australia to achieve the target.

Skipper Alyssa Healy (26), Beth Mooney (20), and Tahila McGrath (19) also contributed in visitors' run-chase against Women in Blue.

Despite Team India's defeat, fans at the stadium continued to cheer for Women in Blue. In a video that went viral, two Australian fans can be seen cheering for Aussies before Indian supporters took over with chants, leaving the duo stunned.

Team India won the Women T20I series opener against Australia by nine wickets at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. After the Australia won the second T20I, the series now has gone into decider, which will determine the winner.

article-image
