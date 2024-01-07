 IND-W vs AUS-W, 2nd T20I: Australia's All-Round Show Guides Visitors To 6-Wicket Win Over India, Series Levelled At 1-1
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND-W vs AUS-W, 2nd T20I: Australia's All-Round Show Guides Visitors To 6-Wicket Win Over India, Series Levelled At 1-1

IND-W vs AUS-W, 2nd T20I: Australia's All-Round Show Guides Visitors To 6-Wicket Win Over India, Series Levelled At 1-1

With a target of 130, Australia chased it down with an over to spare.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Sunday, January 07, 2024, 10:23 PM IST
article-image
Australia | Credits: Twitter/All India Radio

Australia put a brilliant all-round show in the six-wicket win to level the three-match series against Team India in the 2nd Women's T20I at At DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, January 7.

With a target of 130, Australia chased it down with an over to spare. Ellsey Perry and Phoebe Litchfield remained unbeaten on 34 and 18, respectively. Skipper Alyssa Healy (26), Beth Mooney (20), and Tahila McGrath (19) also contributed in visitors' run-chase against Women in Blue.

For Team India, Deepti Sharma scalped two wickets, while Shreyanka Patil and Pooja Vastrakar picked a wicket each.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND-W vs AUS-W, 2nd T20I: Australia's All-Round Show Guides Visitors To 6-Wicket Win Over India,...

IND-W vs AUS-W, 2nd T20I: Australia's All-Round Show Guides Visitors To 6-Wicket Win Over India,...

'Let Me Teach You': Fan Mocks Hasan Ali For His Catching Skills, Pakistan Pacer Responds

'Let Me Teach You': Fan Mocks Hasan Ali For His Catching Skills, Pakistan Pacer Responds

KL Rahul Enjoys His Time In Cape Town After Test Series Draw vs SA; See Pics

KL Rahul Enjoys His Time In Cape Town After Test Series Draw vs SA; See Pics

Kieron Pollard Named MI Cape Town Skipper For SA20, Nicholas Pooran To Lead MI Emirates In ILT20

Kieron Pollard Named MI Cape Town Skipper For SA20, Nicholas Pooran To Lead MI Emirates In ILT20

‘Welcome Back To T20I Cricket’: Fans Elated To See Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Return For...

‘Welcome Back To T20I Cricket’: Fans Elated To See Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Return For...