IND-W vs AUS-W, 2nd T20I: Australia's All-Round Show Guides Visitors To 6-Wicket Win Over India, Series Levelled At 1-1

Australia | Credits: Twitter/All India Radio

Australia put a brilliant all-round show in the six-wicket win to level the three-match series against Team India in the 2nd Women's T20I at At DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, January 7.

With a target of 130, Australia chased it down with an over to spare. Ellsey Perry and Phoebe Litchfield remained unbeaten on 34 and 18, respectively. Skipper Alyssa Healy (26), Beth Mooney (20), and Tahila McGrath (19) also contributed in visitors' run-chase against Women in Blue.

For Team India, Deepti Sharma scalped two wickets, while Shreyanka Patil and Pooja Vastrakar picked a wicket each.