'Oh Larry Paaji Ki Haal Chaal': India Skipper Rohit Sharma Poses With NBA Finals Trophy Ahead Of T20 World Cup In New York; Watch

Rohit Sharma with NBA Finals Trophy | Credits: NBA Twitter

Team India captain Rohit Sharma touched the prestigious NBA Finals Trophy at the newly built Nassau International Cricket Stadium in New York on Friday, May 31.

Basketball is one of the most popular sports in the United States of America (USA), with millions of fans passionately following the NBA and the teams. National Basketball Association (NBA) is considered one of the richest sporting leagues in the world, alongside National Football League, Major League Baseball, Indian Premier League (IPL) and English Premier League (EPL).

In a video shared by NBA on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Rohit Sharma revealed that Michael Jordan is his favourite player while looking at the Larry O’Brien Trophy. He lauded Jordan's contributions to Chicago Bulls.' success in the NBA. India skipper added that he enjoy watching Lebron James and Stephen Curry play.

"My favourite player has always been Michael Jordan. What he did for Chicago Bulls is obviously quite inspiring. And, guys like Lebron James and Steph Curry those are the players I love watching them play.

At the end of the video, Rohit was seen trying to lift the trophy and said, 'ohh, it looks quite heavy'.

🏆 @ImRo45 & @nbafinalstrophy greet on the pitch at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York ahead of the @t20worldcup! @ICC pic.twitter.com/nNYlo1qcBw — NBA (@NBA) May 31, 2024

Another picture went viral on social media, where Rohit Sharma was seen posing with T20 World Cup and NBA Finals Trophy at the Nassau International Cricket Stadium in New York. He lifted the Larry O’Brien Trophy despite it was heavy.

Captain Rohit Sharma holding the NBA Finals Trophy and posing with the T20 World Cup Trophy. 🥶🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/R3cX1YENg8 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 31, 2024

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and his boys began their training session after landing in New York ahead of their warm-up match against Bangladesh on Saturday, June 1.

The Men in Blue will begin their T20 World Cup title quest against Ireland at the Nassau International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, June 5. Team India is touted one of the strong favourites to win the coveted trophy this year.

India will look to ensure that no stone is unturned in their preparation for the T20 World Cup as they aim to overcome the disappointment of losing the ODI World Cup Final to Australia last year by lifting the coveted trophy for the second time, having first won in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2007 in South Africa.