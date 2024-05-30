Video: Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid Seen Running Towards Their Car Amid Heavy Rain In New York

Rohit Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav seen rushing amid rain. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid were spotted in New York amid persistent showers in some parts of the city. In a video that emerged on social media, both Rohit and Dravid were seen running to a car while trying not to get themselves drenched in rain.

The Men in Blue had a high intensity training session on Wednesday afternoon ahead of their opening match T20 World Cup 2024 on June 5th against Ireland. According to Cricbuzz, the nets session took place at Cantiague Park, located five miles away from the Nassau County Stadium. India will play three games at the venue, including the high-voltage clash against Pakistan on June 9th, and the warm-up fixture against Bangladesh on the 1st.

Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid running towards car due to heavy Rain pic.twitter.com/Gg5XAIUoyD — ICT Fan (@Delphy06) May 29, 2024

A major update from Team India's side is that Virat Kohli was yet to arrive in USA, according to the update on Wednesday. The right-handed batter has been the best performer in the last 3 out of 4 World Cup editions and finished with the Orange Cap in the recently-concluded IPL edition. While some experts have tipped him to open the batting, Kohli is likely to bat at No.3 in the tournament.

Team India squad for T20 World Cup 2024:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

Travelling reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan