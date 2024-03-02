NZ vs AUS, 1st Test: Usman Khawaja Forced To Remove Banned Logo From His Bat On Day 3

Usman Khawaja. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Australian opener Usman Khawaja has reignited the debate around the banned dove logo on day 3 of the 1st Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The left-handed batter was forced to remove the dove logo holding an olive branch before resuming batting on day 3 as the umpires likely indicated it.

The 37-year-old cracked his bat on the 3rd morning, forcing Matt Renshaw to walk out with a replacement one. Nevertheless, Khawaja first had to get rid of the controversial human rights sticker from the bat before returning to bat.

All Lives are Equal. Freedom is a Human right. I'm raising my voice for human rights. For a humanitarian appeal. If you see it any other way. That's on you... pic.twitter.com/8eaPnBfUEb — Usman Khawaja (@Uz_Khawaja) December 13, 2023

During Australia's home series against Pakistan, the ICC had declined Khawaja's request to wear the logo to express solidarity with Palestine amid their conflict with Israel as it denotes political protest. However, the left-handed batter has continued to use the sticker while batting in the nets.

Ahead of the Perth Test against Pakistan, the southpaw planned to wear shoes which said, 'All lives are equal' and Freedom is a human right'. With the apex body of the sport prohibiting him from displaying the message, Khawaja donned a black armband. The ICC yet again censured it. Despite ICC's regulation, Cricket Australia chief Nick Hockley and skipper Pat Cummins have shown Khawaja their support.