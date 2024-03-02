 NZ vs AUS, 1st Test: Usman Khawaja Forced To Remove Banned Logo From His Bat On Day 3
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsNZ vs AUS, 1st Test: Usman Khawaja Forced To Remove Banned Logo From His Bat On Day 3

NZ vs AUS, 1st Test: Usman Khawaja Forced To Remove Banned Logo From His Bat On Day 3

Usman Khawaja was forced to remove banned logo from his bat on day 3 of the opening Test between Australia and New Zealand.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Saturday, March 02, 2024, 10:02 AM IST
article-image
Usman Khawaja. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Australian opener Usman Khawaja has reignited the debate around the banned dove logo on day 3 of the 1st Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The left-handed batter was forced to remove the dove logo holding an olive branch before resuming batting on day 3 as the umpires likely indicated it.

The 37-year-old cracked his bat on the 3rd morning, forcing Matt Renshaw to walk out with a replacement one. Nevertheless, Khawaja first had to get rid of the controversial human rights sticker from the bat before returning to bat.

During Australia's home series against Pakistan, the ICC had declined Khawaja's request to wear the logo to express solidarity with Palestine amid their conflict with Israel as it denotes political protest. However, the left-handed batter has continued to use the sticker while batting in the nets.

Ahead of the Perth Test against Pakistan, the southpaw planned to wear shoes which said, 'All lives are equal' and Freedom is a human right'. With the apex body of the sport prohibiting him from displaying the message, Khawaja donned a black armband. The ICC yet again censured it. Despite ICC's regulation, Cricket Australia chief Nick Hockley and skipper Pat Cummins have shown Khawaja their support.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'My Passion Lies In Supporting And Helping People': Yuvraj Singh Denies Contesting Lok Sabha Polls

'My Passion Lies In Supporting And Helping People': Yuvraj Singh Denies Contesting Lok Sabha Polls

NZ vs AUS, 1st Test: Usman Khawaja Forced To Remove Banned Logo From His Bat On Day 3

NZ vs AUS, 1st Test: Usman Khawaja Forced To Remove Banned Logo From His Bat On Day 3

Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Andrey Rublev Shouts At Line-Judge During Semifinal Against...

Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Andrey Rublev Shouts At Line-Judge During Semifinal Against...

Bahrain GP 2024 Qualifying: Max Verstappen Takes Pole Position Ahead Of Charles Leclerc and George...

Bahrain GP 2024 Qualifying: Max Verstappen Takes Pole Position Ahead Of Charles Leclerc and George...

WPL 2024: Grace Harris Shines With Unbeaten 60 As UP Warriorz Defeat Gujarat Giants By 6 Wickets

WPL 2024: Grace Harris Shines With Unbeaten 60 As UP Warriorz Defeat Gujarat Giants By 6 Wickets