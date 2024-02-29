NZ vs AUS, 1st Test: Cameron Green And Matt Henry Shine As Honours Even On Opening Day In Wellington

Cameron Green and Matt Henry stood out. | (Credits: Twitter)

Towering all-rounder Cameron Green kept Australia's innings together with a sublime hundred to help them reach 271-9 on day 1 of the opening Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The right-hander reached the three-figure mark in the final over of the day as the Kiwi seamers chipped away on a bowling-friendly surface.

Tim Southee won the toss and sent their Trans-Tasman rivals into bat. Aussie openers Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja did a commendable job to bunt the new ball as the first wicket fell for the score of 61. Nevertheless, the tourists lost Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, and Travis Head almost immediately as Australia slid to 89-4.

Tom Blundell takes the catch of Steve Smith from the bowling of Matt Henry, who has consecutively taken a wicket in the last 21 Test innings 🔥🏏@BLACKCAPS v South Africa: 1st Test | LIVE on DUKE and TVNZ+ pic.twitter.com/yJG0CDONBq — TVNZ+ (@TVNZ) February 28, 2024

Mitchell Marsh joined hands with Green to consolidate as Australia didn't lose another wicket before tea. However, Henry induced a false shot from the West Australian immediately in the following session, while Alex Carey followed suit soon after. Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins helped Green string vital partnerships as they went past 250.

Cameron Green collects three boundaries in the final over of the day:

With Australia on 267-9 heading into the final over of the day, Green took his chances against Will O'Rourke. The youngster reached his 2nd Test hundred in the 5th ball of the last over with a boundary through the backward point region. The Australians eventually finished on 279-9, with Hazlewood present as company for Green.

Matt Henry was the pick of New Zealand's bowlers on day 1 with figures of 20-7-43-4.

With batting likely to get easier on day 2 and day 3, the Australians will be aiming for as many runs as possible. The Black Caps have not beaten Australia in a Test in their home since 1993 and not anywhere in the format since 2011.