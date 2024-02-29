 NZ vs AUS, 1st Test: Cameron Green And Matt Henry Shine As Honours Even On Opening Day In Wellington
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsNZ vs AUS, 1st Test: Cameron Green And Matt Henry Shine As Honours Even On Opening Day In Wellington

NZ vs AUS, 1st Test: Cameron Green And Matt Henry Shine As Honours Even On Opening Day In Wellington

Cameron Green and Matt Henry were the standout players during day 1 of the opening Test between Australia and New Zealand.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Thursday, February 29, 2024, 01:28 PM IST
article-image
Cameron Green and Matt Henry stood out. | (Credits: Twitter)

Towering all-rounder Cameron Green kept Australia's innings together with a sublime hundred to help them reach 271-9 on day 1 of the opening Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The right-hander reached the three-figure mark in the final over of the day as the Kiwi seamers chipped away on a bowling-friendly surface.

Read Also
‘Scott Kuggeleijn Is A Disgrace’: Fans Slam New Zealand For Selecting Speedster In 1st Test vs...
article-image

Tim Southee won the toss and sent their Trans-Tasman rivals into bat. Aussie openers Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja did a commendable job to bunt the new ball as the first wicket fell for the score of 61. Nevertheless, the tourists lost Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, and Travis Head almost immediately as Australia slid to 89-4.

Mitchell Marsh joined hands with Green to consolidate as Australia didn't lose another wicket before tea. However, Henry induced a false shot from the West Australian immediately in the following session, while Alex Carey followed suit soon after. Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins helped Green string vital partnerships as they went past 250.

Cameron Green collects three boundaries in the final over of the day:

With Australia on 267-9 heading into the final over of the day, Green took his chances against Will O'Rourke. The youngster reached his 2nd Test hundred in the 5th ball of the last over with a boundary through the backward point region. The Australians eventually finished on 279-9, with Hazlewood present as company for Green.

Matt Henry was the pick of New Zealand's bowlers on day 1 with figures of 20-7-43-4.

With batting likely to get easier on day 2 and day 3, the Australians will be aiming for as many runs as possible. The Black Caps have not beaten Australia in a Test in their home since 1993 and not anywhere in the format since 2011.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Dig Deep And Come Back Even Stronger': Irfan Pathan & Ravi Shastri On Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan's...

'Dig Deep And Come Back Even Stronger': Irfan Pathan & Ravi Shastri On Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan's...

IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants Replace Krunal Pandya With Nicholas Pooran As Vice Captain

IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants Replace Krunal Pandya With Nicholas Pooran As Vice Captain

NZ vs AUS, 1st Test: Cameron Green And Matt Henry Shine As Honours Even On Opening Day In Wellington

NZ vs AUS, 1st Test: Cameron Green And Matt Henry Shine As Honours Even On Opening Day In Wellington

WPL 2024: Alyssa Healy 'Tackles' Pitch Invader During MI vs UP Clash At Chinnaswamy; Visuals Surface

WPL 2024: Alyssa Healy 'Tackles' Pitch Invader During MI vs UP Clash At Chinnaswamy; Visuals Surface

PSL 9: Shadab Khan & Alex Hales Fall Flat On Field After Suffering Nasty Collision During KK vs IU;...

PSL 9: Shadab Khan & Alex Hales Fall Flat On Field After Suffering Nasty Collision During KK vs IU;...