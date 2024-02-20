NZ vs AUS, 1st T20I Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch Series Opener?

New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner and Australia captain Mitchell Marsh posing with Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | Credits: Twitter/Blackcaps

New Zealand and Australia will lock horns against each other in the first T20I of the three-match T20I series at Sky Stadium in Wellington on Wednesday, January 21.

New Zealand and Australia will continue their preparation for the T20 World Cup 2022, which is slated to take place in the West Indies and US in the month of June. Kiwis will be returning to action after the historic Test series win against South Africa while Australia won the white-ball series against West Indies.

Ahead of the T20I series against Australia, New Zealand suffered a big blow as Kane Williamson, Tim Seifert, Matt Henry and Daryll Mitchell have been ruled out. Williamson's wife is expecting while three other players are recovering from respective injuries.

Hear from captain's Mitch Santner and Mitch Marsh ahead of the KFC T20I Series on Wednesday. The team's will compete for the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy for the first time in T20I cricket 🏏 #NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/HHJtVaSYcQ — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 18, 2024

For Australia, skipper Mitchell Marsh confirmed that Travis Head and David Warner will be open the innings. However, Marcus Stoinis and Aaron Hardie have been ruled out of the T20I series and the latter was replaced by Spencer Johnson added to the squad. Matthew Wade won't be part of first T20I due to the birth of his child.

Recently, Warner played his last international series on Australian soil as he is set to T20I after the T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Marsh have returned to the side after being rested for the T20I and ODI series against West Indies.

Despite Pat Cummins in the team, Mitchell Marsh will be leading the side. Cricket Australia didn't make official announcement on T20I captaincy but Marsh is likely to lead Aussies in the T20 World Cup. (WK

When to watch the first T20I between New Zealand and Australia?

The first T20I between New Zealand and Australia will take place at 11:40 am at Sky Stadium in Wellington at 11:40 am, with the toss happening at 11:10 am.

Where to watch the first New Zealand vs Australia T20I series opener?

The T20I series opener between New Zealand and Australia will be exclusively livestreamed on Amazon Prime in India. India doesn't have broadcasting rights for New Zealand matches.

New Zealand and Australia Squad

NZ: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (WK) , Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner (C), Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult

AUS: Mitchell Marsh (C) , Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (WK), Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa