 AUS vs WI, 2nd T20I: Australia Fail To Appeal For Run-Out Despite Alzarri Joseph Falling Short As Tensions Unfold; Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAUS vs WI, 2nd T20I: Australia Fail To Appeal For Run-Out Despite Alzarri Joseph Falling Short As Tensions Unfold; Watch

AUS vs WI, 2nd T20I: Australia Fail To Appeal For Run-Out Despite Alzarri Joseph Falling Short As Tensions Unfold; Watch

Bizarre scenes unfolded as Australia fail to appeal for a run-out despite Alzarri Joseph falling short in the 2nd T20I

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, February 11, 2024, 07:10 PM IST
article-image
Alzarri Joseph was well short of his ground. | (Credits: Twitter)

A bizarre event unfolded during the 2nd T20I between Australia and West Indies at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday as the hosts failed to appeal for the run-out in the final over despite Alzarri Joseph finding himself short of the crease. The video of the same went viral as the Australians engaged in a tussle over the dismissal.

Read Also
AUS vs WI, 3rd ODI: Roston Chase And Matthew Forde Involved In Heated Exchange After Horrible...
article-image

The incident occurred in the 19th over of the run-chase when Joseph connected a drive to cover and sprinted towards the non-striker's end. The throw came in from Marsh and Spencer Johnson broke the stumps, but went back to his run-up. Later, the big screen showed Joseph failed to beat the hit to the stumps. With Tim David insisting with the umpires that he appealed, Marsh pulled him back. The decision remained not out eventually.

Glenn Maxwell's record-equalling hundred sets up series win for Australia:

Meanwhile, Glenn Maxwell was the star of the 2nd T20I as the home side registered a 34-run victory over the West Indies in what was yet again a high-scoring contest. The Victorian stayed unbeaten at 120 and shared partnerships of 82 and 95 with Marcus Stoinis and Tim David, respectively to propel Australia to 241 in 20 overs.

For the West Indies, Rovman Powell played a standout knock of 63 off 36 deliveries, but the target was a bridge too far. The 3rd and final T20I will take place in Perth on Tuesday.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Iske Baad Yeh Nahi Khel Payenge’: India Captain Uday Saharan’s Speech Before U19 WC Final...

‘Iske Baad Yeh Nahi Khel Payenge’: India Captain Uday Saharan’s Speech Before U19 WC Final...

AUS vs WI, 2nd T20I: Australia Fail To Appeal For Run-Out Despite Alzarri Joseph Falling Short As...

AUS vs WI, 2nd T20I: Australia Fail To Appeal For Run-Out Despite Alzarri Joseph Falling Short As...

'Flight Miss Hojaega Bhaiya': Worried Rohit Sharma Tells Paparazzi At Airport As He Leaves Mumbai;...

'Flight Miss Hojaega Bhaiya': Worried Rohit Sharma Tells Paparazzi At Airport As He Leaves Mumbai;...

Photos: WWE Star Daria Berenato Marries Fitness Model Toni Cassano In Intimate Ceremony

Photos: WWE Star Daria Berenato Marries Fitness Model Toni Cassano In Intimate Ceremony

'What Is Javed Miandad Doing In Ranji Trophy?' Netizens React To Rahul Tewatia's Latest Look

'What Is Javed Miandad Doing In Ranji Trophy?' Netizens React To Rahul Tewatia's Latest Look