AUS vs WI, 2nd T20I: Australia Fail To Appeal For Run-Out Despite Alzarri Joseph Falling Short As Tensions Unfold; Watch

Alzarri Joseph was well short of his ground. | (Credits: Twitter)

A bizarre event unfolded during the 2nd T20I between Australia and West Indies at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday as the hosts failed to appeal for the run-out in the final over despite Alzarri Joseph finding himself short of the crease. The video of the same went viral as the Australians engaged in a tussle over the dismissal.

The incident occurred in the 19th over of the run-chase when Joseph connected a drive to cover and sprinted towards the non-striker's end. The throw came in from Marsh and Spencer Johnson broke the stumps, but went back to his run-up. Later, the big screen showed Joseph failed to beat the hit to the stumps. With Tim David insisting with the umpires that he appealed, Marsh pulled him back. The decision remained not out eventually.

Extremely bizarre scenes were witnessed at Adelaide Oval.



Spencer Johnson & Mitchell Marsh attempted a run out against Alzarri Joseph and didn't appeal



Spencer Johnson moved on for his next run up, and later, the big screen showed Alzarri Joseph clearly short of his ground. pic.twitter.com/Y69aFJbY1e — Udit (@UditKhar) February 11, 2024

Glenn Maxwell's record-equalling hundred sets up series win for Australia:

Meanwhile, Glenn Maxwell was the star of the 2nd T20I as the home side registered a 34-run victory over the West Indies in what was yet again a high-scoring contest. The Victorian stayed unbeaten at 120 and shared partnerships of 82 and 95 with Marcus Stoinis and Tim David, respectively to propel Australia to 241 in 20 overs.

For the West Indies, Rovman Powell played a standout knock of 63 off 36 deliveries, but the target was a bridge too far. The 3rd and final T20I will take place in Perth on Tuesday.