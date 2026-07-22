Nuvama Private T20 Mumbai League 2026 Smashes Viewership Records, Strengthens India's Fastest-Growing Domestic T20 League Status | File photo

Mumbai: The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) today announced that the Nuvama Private T20 Mumbai League 2026 has further strengthened its position as one of India’s fastest-growing domestic T20 competitions, with the tournament achieving its highest-ever audience reach and generating more than 3.8 billion minutes of watch time across television and digital platforms. Featuring some of Indian cricket’s biggest stars and the successful launch of the inaugural Nuvama Private T20 Mumbai Women’s League, the 2026 edition marked a defining chapter in the league’s evolution as one of the country’s leading domestic cricket properties.

Through its partnership with JioStar, India’s leading sports broadcaster across TV and digital, the tournament recorded significant growth across key consumption metrics, reflecting its rapidly expanding national footprint and growing fan base.

The season showcased the depth and quality of Mumbai cricket, with global icons and IPL stars including Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur, Sarfaraz Khan, Tushar Deshpande and several emerging talents competing across the tournament, further elevating the league’s stature.

Supporting this growth, the men’s competition delivered its highest-ever television reach of over 65 million viewers. Television watch time grew by 61%, while digital views on JioHotstar registered a 66% increase over the previous edition, highlighting the league’s growing popularity across platforms.

The 2026 season also marked a landmark moment with the successful launch of the Nuvama Private T20 Mumbai Women’s League, reinforcing MCA’s commitment to strengthening the women’s cricket ecosystem by creating greater opportunities for emerging talent and building a stronger pathway for the next generation of cricketers.

“The T20 Mumbai League has evolved into an important platform for showcasing Mumbai’s cricketing depth while strengthening the city’s sporting ecosystem. The record viewership this season reflects the growing appeal of the league and validates our efforts to create a high-quality competition that resonates with fans across the country. We are particularly encouraged by the response to the inaugural women’s league, which marks another significant step in our commitment to promoting women’s cricket and creating more opportunities for emerging talent,” said MCA President Ajinkya Naik.

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“The 2026 season has been a landmark for the T20 Mumbai League. Record-breaking viewership across television and digital platforms, coupled with the encouraging response to the women’s league, shows the growing strength of the tournament as a premium domestic cricket property. These numbers reflect the quality of the cricket, the success of our broadcast and marketing efforts and, most importantly, the strong connection fans have built with the league. We remain committed to building on this momentum and taking the competition to even greater heights in the coming seasons,” commented Rajdip Gupta, Chairman, T20 Mumbai League Governing Council.

The league’s record-breaking season was further amplified through an integrated marketing and social media campaign, with the overall season campaign generating more than 158 million social media views, underscoring the tournament’s growing digital footprint and fan engagement across platforms.

Building on the success of the 2026 edition, the Mumbai Cricket Association will continue to strengthen the league through enhanced fan engagement and deeper community connect, further cementing the Nuvama Private T20 Mumbai League’s position among India’s leading domestic T20 tournaments.