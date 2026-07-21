Commonwealth Games 2026: Farmer's Daughter Sakshi Chaudhary To Represent India In Women's 51 Kg Boxing

Sakshi Chaudhary will represent India in the women's 51 kg boxing event at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Scotland | File Photo

New Delhi, July 21, 2026: Commonwealth Games 2026 are all set to commence in less than a week in Scotland, and the entire country is rooting for boxer Sakshi Chaudhary, who is an official entry for India in the 51 kg women's boxing category.

Facing all sorts of odds, losing 3 kg in three weeks, and defeating world champion boxers like Nikhat Zareen and Minakshi Hooda, Sakshi has proved her prowess time and again.

Best suited for the competition, she has consistently displayed her winning spirit and tactful fighting. She is no stranger to creating history, as she is also the first Indian female to secure gold at the World Boxing Cup 2025 in Astana.

Journey From Farmer's Daughter

Coming from a humble background and being the daughter of a farmer, Sakshi also serves in the Indian Army alongside her boxing career. Currently, she is preparing for her match in Scotland with rigorous practice, focused attention and her sights set on winning gold.

Speaking about the Commonwealth Games, Sakshi said, “Participating in the Commonwealth Games has always been my dream, and I have been working on this for a long time. Finally representing India in the 51 kg boxing category feels surreal. Even when I suffered an injury, I was determined and never gave up. I recovered and kept training. Reducing weight seemed like another task, but I remembered what my father always taught me: never give up and push yourself to the best of your potential. Right now, I’m busy training, and my only aim is to give my best shot and win that gold for India. I’m also taking the right amount of rest, following a proper diet and staying mentally strong.”

Decorated Amateur Career

Sakshi is a two-time gold medallist at the World Youth Championships (2017 and 2018), a gold medallist at the World Junior Women's Championships (2015), and a medallist at the Asian Boxing Championships (2021). She has been training since the age of 12 and is aiming to make India proud at the Commonwealth Games 2026, followed by the Asian Games 2026.

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Sakshi is emerging as one of India's most promising boxing talents, steadily paving her way towards the Los Angeles Olympics 2028.