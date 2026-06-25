Mumbai: Andheri's 7-Year-Old Alizah Sheikh Qualifies For Youth World Kickboxing Championship After Winning National Gold

Alizah Sheikh celebrates her national gold medal victory, which secured her place in India's squad for the Youth World Kickboxing Championship | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, June 25: Seven-year-old Alizah Sheikh from Andheri has brought laurels to Maharashtra by winning a gold medal at the National Sub-Junior Kickboxing Championship held in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, from June 17 to 21.

Gold Medal Achievement

Competing in the Under-18 kg category, Alizah represented Maharashtra and delivered an outstanding performance against competitors from across the country. Her victory is particularly significant as she is believed to be the youngest gold medallist from Maharashtra at this edition of the championship.

A student of SVKM in Vile Parle, Alizah trains under coach Vishal Singh at Yoddha Fighting and Fitness Academy. Her success has been attributed to her disciplined training, dedication and consistent hard work over the past three years.

The achievement has earned Alizah a place in the Indian team for the Youth World Kickboxing Championship 2026, scheduled to be held in Venice, Italy, marking a major milestone in her budding sporting career.

Journey To World Championship

Her father, Shadab Sheikh, a project head with a leading stationery manufacturing company, said Alizah developed an interest in the sport after watching it during the Olympics. “She said she wanted to be an inspiration for girls and build the stamina and confidence needed to face any adverse situation,” he said.

Alizah began competing in local events before joining a professional academy to gain exposure at the state and national levels. Balancing an IGCSE curriculum with intensive evening training sessions, she progressed through the ranks to emerge as one of Maharashtra’s most promising young kickboxers.

The championship was organised by the Amateur Sports Kickboxing Association of Madhya Pradesh under the aegis of the WAKO India Kickboxing Federation, the national governing body recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the Sports Authority of India and the World Association of Kickboxing Organizations (WAKO).

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Alizah’s gold medal certificate was signed by Santosh K. Agrawal, President of the WAKO India Kickboxing Federation, and Abhishek Jain, the federation’s General Secretary.

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