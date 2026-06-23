Ghatkopar's Atharva Yadav Wins Silver Medal At National Kickboxing Championship | file photo

Mumbai: Atharva Avinash Yadav, a resident of Daxata Police CHS, Ramabai Nagar, Ghatkopar East, has brought pride to Maharashtra by winning a Silver Medal at the National Kickboxing Championship held in Indore from 17th to 21st June 2026.

Read Also GMBA Felicitates Mumbai's Badminton Star Taarini Suri For International And Domestic Success

Representing Maharashtra, Atharva showcased exceptional skill, determination, and sportsmanship throughout the tournament. He secured the Silver Medal in the Point Fight - 47 kg category, competing against some of the country's best young kickboxers.

Atharva's achievement is the result of his hard work, dedication, and rigorous training under the expert guidance of Coach Kiran Yadav of Maitreya Sports Academy. His performance at the national level reflects the growing strength of kickboxing talent emerging from Mumbai and Maharashtra.

The achievement marks an important milestone in Atharva's sporting journey, and the community looks forward to seeing him bring more laurels to Maharashtra and the nation in future competitions.