GMBA Felicitates Mumbai's Badminton Star Taarini Suri For International And Domestic Success

Taarini Suri proudly poses with her salver | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, June 22: Mumbai's golden girl, Taarini Suri, has left no stone unturned and has worked tirelessly to excel in various badminton tournaments in the country and abroad.

Taarini has achieved multiple successes in the domestic circuit and on the international stage. She was part of the Indian team that won a historic bronze medal in the Suhandinata Cup (Mixed Team event) after reaching the semi-finals in Guwahati last October.

GMBA Honours Rising Star

In recognition of her achievements, the Greater Mumbai Badminton Association (GMBA) felicitated the teenage badminton star. GMBA presented Taarini with a salver and a cash award of Rs 25,000 at the CCI badminton courts.

"Taarini is a talented and promising youngster, who has done Mumbai and India proud. We (GMBA) believe that recognising her performances will fuel her to achieve greater milestones and also motivate other youngsters to bring laurels to Mumbai and India," stated Pradeep Iyengar, President, GMBA.

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Guided By Experienced Coach

Taarini, under the guidance of renowned coach Hufrish Nariman, a former Indian player, made rapid strides to the top of her game and created a niche for herself.

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