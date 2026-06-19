CCI Yonex Sunrise Mumbai District Badminton Championship 2026: Vivaan Waingankar Wins Boys’ U-13 Title, Reaches U-15 Final

Vivaan Waingankar wins Boys’ U-13 title | File Photo

Mumbai, June 19: Playing with plenty of grit and determination, CCI’s young talented shuttler Vivaan Waingankar clinched the Boys’ U-13 crown, defeating his CCI teammate Vedant Gupta 21-7, 21-11 in the final of the CCI Yonex Sunrise Mumbai District Badminton Championship 2026, organised by the Cricket Club of India in association with the Greater Mumbai Badminton Association (GMBA), played at the CCI courts, Churchgate on Friday.

Vivaan reaches another final

Later, in the Boys’ U-15 semi-finals, Vivaan showed tremendous resilience and, boosted by the home supporters, got the better of Raayan Shah 21-13, 16-21, 21-18 to book his place in the final. In the summit clash, Vivaan will meet his clubmate Ruhaan Bhatia, who easily beat Sahaj Kadam, posting a 21-9, 21-8 victory.

Taara claims Girls’ U-13 title

Taara Patwardhan bagged the Girls’ U-13 title, recording a hard-fought win against Aanya Iyer and carving out a 21-18, 19-21, 21-19 victory in a long-drawn encounter.

U-11 champions crowned

Malhaar Shimpi and Lamiya Kapasi won the Boys’ and Girls’ U-11 titles respectively.

In the U-11 finals, Malhaar defeated Jehaan Choksi 21-16, 21-15, while Lamiya outplayed Peher Satra, winning 21-9, 21-8.

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Results

Boys’ U-11 (finals): Malhaar Shimpi bt Jehaan Choksi 21-16, 21-15.

Girls’ U-11 (finals): Lamiya Kapasi bt Peher Satra 21-9, 21-8.

Boys’ U-13 (finals): Vivaan Waingankar bt Vedant Gupta 21-7, 21-11.

Girls’ U-13 (finals): Taara Patwardhan bt Aanya Iyer 21-18, 19-21, 21-19.

Boys’ U-15 (semi-finals): Ruhaan Bhatia bt Sahaj Kadam 21-9, 21-8; Vivaan Waingankar bt Raayan Shah 21-13, 16-21, 21-18.

Girls’ U-15 (semi-finals): Rudra Gawde bt Imaan Motorwala 21-11, 21-4; Anvisha Ghorpade bt Tia Ugrankar 21-13, 21-13.

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