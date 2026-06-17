CCI Yonex Sunrise Mumbai District Badminton Championship 2026: Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye And Thea Sheth Storm Into Girls' U-19 Semi-Finals

Naishaa Kaur Bhotye in action during her quarter-final match | File Photo

Mumbai, June 17: Number one seed Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye and second seed Thea Sheth stormed into the Girls’ U-19 singles semi-finals of the CCI Yonex Sunrise Mumbai District Badminton Championship 2026, organised by the Cricket Club of India in association with the Greater Mumbai Badminton Association (GMBA), and played at the CCI courts.

The fancied and oft-crowned champion Naishaa called the shots against Imaan Motorwala and raced to a 21-6, 21-6 victory in a quarter-final encounter.

Later, Thea encountered quite a challenge from Risha Parab but managed to pull through, scripting a 21-12, 21-12 verdict.

Anvisha Fights Back to Seal Last-Four Berth

In a closely contested encounter, Anvisha Ghorpade lost the first game against Rudra Gawde but made a strong fightback to record a satisfying 16-21, 21-16, 21-19 win and also progress to the semi-finals.

Devanshi Completes Semi-final Line-up

Devanshi Shinde completed the semi-final line-up as she defeated Angela Mittal 21-4, 21-15 in another quarter-final match.

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Results

Girls' U-19 Singles (Quarter-finals): 1-Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye bt Imaan Motorwala 21-6, 21-6; Anvisha Ghorpade bt Rudra Gawde 16-21, 21-16, 21-19; Devanshi Shinde bt Angela Mittal 21-4, 21-15; 2-Thea Sheth bt Risha Parab 21-12, 21-12.

Girls' U-11 (Quarter-finals): Lamiya Kapasi bt [opponent name not provided] 21-18, 18-21, 21-12; Anaisha Agarwal bt Shreya Kondvilkar 21-8, 21-6; Saisha Irani bt Devika Bade 21-10, 21-6; Peher Satra bt Sannaita Shah 21-14, 21-8.

Boys' U-11 (Quarter-finals): Ruhaan Bade bt Kabir Vardhan Desai 21-10, 21-12; Jay Shah bt Agastya Mehta 21-11, 21-9; Malhaar Shimpi bt Siddharth Katkar 21-12, 21-15.

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