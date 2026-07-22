Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Walk Barefoot In Vrindavan During Spiritual Retreat | Video

CricCrazyJohns/Virat Kohli/X/Instagram

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted walking barefoot during their recent visit to Vrindavan, where the couple sought blessings in a spiritual retreat that has become an important part of their lives. Videos and pictures from their visit have gone viral on social media, with fans praising the duo for their humility and devotion.

Dressed in simple traditional attire, Kohli and Anushka were seen making their way along the road without footwear, following the customary practice observed by devotees. The couple appeared calm and focused throughout the visit, interacting respectfully with those present while offering prayers in the holy town, which is known for its deep association with Lord Krishna.

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The power couple has made several visits to spiritual destinations over the past few years, often seeking guidance from revered saints and gurus. Their trips to Vrindavan have frequently drawn public attention, with the pair previously visiting spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj. The latest visit once again reflected their growing inclination towards spirituality away from the spotlight of cricket and Bollywood.

Fans flooded social media with messages of admiration after clips of the couple surfaced online. Many appreciated Kohli and Anushka for embracing simplicity despite their global fame, while others praised their dedication to faith and Indian traditions. Several users described the barefoot walk as a gesture of respect and devotion, adding to the heartfelt reactions online.

Kohli, who continues to remain one of India's biggest sporting icons, has often spoken about the importance of finding peace and balance beyond cricket. Anushka, too, has shared glimpses of their spiritual journeys on multiple occasions. Their latest visit to Vrindavan has once again highlighted the couple's commitment to seeking inner peace, with their quiet act of devotion resonating strongly with fans across the country.