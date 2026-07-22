Not Just Stylish! Team India's Commonwealth Games 2026 Jackets Have A Green Twist

As Team India prepares to take on the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, the spotlight isn't only on the athletes chasing medals. The official team uniform has also caught everyone's attention, and for good reason. Beyond its sleek design, the ceremonial jacket carries a sustainable story, blending fashion, innovation and India's push for eco-friendly textiles. This year, Team India isn't just wearing national colours, it's proudly showcasing a greener future.

A sustainable uniform with an Indian touch

Ahead of the Games, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) officially unveiled Team India's ceremonial and competition kit during a grand send-off event attended by athletes, coaches, dignitaries and sports officials.

One of the biggest highlights of the collection is the ceremonial jacket, which has been developed using a jute-viscose blended fabric created by the National Jute Board under the Ministry of Textiles. The initiative aims to spotlight India's growing focus on sustainable fashion while promoting the country's expertise in natural fibres on a global sporting stage.

According to the Ministry of Textiles, the fabric is completely biodegradable, demonstrating how traditional materials like jute can be transformed into modern, wearable textiles without compromising comfort or style. The move also reinforces India's commitment to environmentally conscious innovation in the textile industry.

Inspired by the movement of champions

The official kit has been designed by acclaimed designer Aaquib Wani and developed by JSW Sports. Rather than relying on conventional graphics, the collection is built around the concept of "Invisible Trajectories".

The design captures the unseen paths athletes create while running, throwing, lifting and competing. Using intricate spirograph-inspired patterns, the jerseys translate movement into art, with flowing curves and geometric lines representing precision, rhythm and relentless determination. Every element of the design reflects the journey of an athlete striving for excellence.

The unveiling ceremony also featured a special ramp walk where members of Team India showcased both the ceremonial outfits and competition kits before departing for Scotland.

Eyes on Glasgow

India heads into the Commonwealth Games with one of its strongest squads in recent years. Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, weightlifting icon Mirabai Chanu, boxing star Lovlina Borgohain, sprinter Gurindervir Singh and gymnast Pranati Nayak are among the biggest names expected to lead the country's medal challenge.

With the Games scheduled from July 23 to August 2 in Glasgow, and India preparing to host the 2030 edition, the new uniform perfectly reflects the nation's sporting ambitions.