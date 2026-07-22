From Neeraj Chopra To Mirabai Chanu: India's Top Gold Medal Prospects Eye For Glory At CWG 2026 In Glasgow

Neeraj Chopra/Mirabai Chanu/Instagram

India will head into the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow with a balanced mix of seasoned champions and emerging stars as the country aims for another successful campaign on the global stage. The Games, scheduled from July 23 to August 2, will feature a 126-member Indian contingent competing across 10 sports after the programme was reduced from 19 disciplines following Australia's Victoria withdrawing as the original host. Glasgow stepped in to stage the event, which is expected to serve as an important milestone before India hosts the Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad in 2030.

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India's Top Gold Medal Prospects

Leading India's medal hopes is Olympic and world champion Neeraj Chopra, who remains the country's biggest gold medal prospect in the men's javelin throw. The Tokyo Olympics gold medallist and one of India's greatest athletes will once again carry the nation's expectations as he looks to add another Commonwealth Games title to his illustrious resume. Joining him among India's strongest medal contenders is weightlifting icon Mirabai Chanu, who will be chasing a third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold after triumphing at Gold Coast 2018 and Birmingham 2022. Already a two-time gold medallist and Olympic silver medallist, Chanu remains one of India's most reliable performers on the international stage.

Boxing will also be a major source of medal hopes with Lovlina Borgohain leading the charge in the women's 75kg category. The Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist and 2023 world champion has consistently performed at the highest level and will be eager to add a Commonwealth Games gold to her growing collection of accolades. Her experience and composure make her one of India's standout contenders in Glasgow.

India's athletics squad will also feature one of the country's fastest-rising stars in Gurindervir Singh. Earlier this year, the sprinter etched his name into the record books by becoming the first Indian to break the 10.10-second barrier in the men's 100m after clocking 10.09 seconds at the Federation Cup 2026. The national record holder will aim to continue his impressive rise and challenge the best sprinters in the Commonwealth.

Artistic gymnast Pranati Nayak will spearhead India's challenge in gymnastics with hopes of securing her maiden Commonwealth Games medal. A veteran of multiple international competitions, Nayak's experience will be crucial as she looks to produce one of the finest performances of her career. Alongside established stars such as Neeraj Chopra, Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain, promising names like Gurindervir Singh highlight India's blend of experience and youth as the nation looks to make a strong statement in Glasgow ahead of hosting the Games in 2030.