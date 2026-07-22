Rohit Sharma Makes Stylish Appearance At The Hundred Opener After Silencing Retirement Talk | Video

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Rohit Sharma made a stylish appearance at the opening match of The Hundred 2026 just days after his heroic century at Lord's, with the veteran India batter seemingly putting all retirement speculation to rest. Fresh from his sensational 138-run knock against England, Rohit attended the clash between MI London and Sunrisers Leeds at The Oval, where he was greeted warmly by fans and cameras alike.

Videos shared by MI London showed Rohit interacting with supporters, posing for selfies and soaking in the atmosphere before taking his seat in the stands. The former India captain was also spotted in a lengthy conversation with Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani, whose franchise owns MI London in The Hundred. The meeting quickly caught the attention of fans on social media.

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Rohit's visit came just two days after his record-breaking innings of 138 off 110 balls against England in the third ODI at Lord's. Although India fell short in their chase and lost the series 2-1, the opener's knock was widely hailed as a statement performance after days of speculation over his ODI future. The century, his first at the iconic Lord's, ended a lean run with the bat and silenced growing retirement rumours.

Rohit's appearance at The Hundred, along with his composed demeanour and interaction with Nita Ambani, further reinforced the impression that the Indian opener remains fully engaged with the game. After answering his critics with a memorable century, Rohit now appears ready to focus on the next chapter of his career rather than the retirement debate.