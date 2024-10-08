 'Nowhere Near As Good As Indians" - Eoin Morgan Makes Bold Statement On England Cricket Team
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Nowhere Near As Good As Indians" - Eoin Morgan Makes Bold Statement On England Cricket Team

'Nowhere Near As Good As Indians" - Eoin Morgan Makes Bold Statement On England Cricket Team

Despite the ICC trophy eluding them on multiple occasions, India have arguably been one of the best all-format sides over the years.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 09:05 PM IST
article-image

Former England captain Eoin Morgan has candidly admitted that their records are nowhere near what Team India has amassed over the years. The Ireland-born cricketer feels England are so far behind India despite eking out all the home advantage.

Read Also
AUS vs IND, Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Team India To Depart 2 Weeks Before 1st Test, Likely To Play...
article-image

Despite the ICC trophy eluding them on multiple occasions, India have arguably been one of the best all-format sides over the years. With a massive pool of players compiled, thanks to the IPL, India have found a way to beat international teams across conditions.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event in Mumbai, Morgan suggested that Team India are near unbeatable in their conditions:

"They have to be considered one of the greatest in their own conditions. What makes them so good is their hunger and the desire to want to win. Their attitude towards that they never take for granted. We come from countries that have huge advantages for the home side. But yet, our records over the course of generations are nowhere near as good as Indians."

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 4 Arrested For Smuggling Rare Sand Boa Snake Near Maker Tower, Cuffe Parade; Police Act On Tip-Off
Mumbai: 4 Arrested For Smuggling Rare Sand Boa Snake Near Maker Tower, Cuffe Parade; Police Act On Tip-Off
'Dear 170-0...': Pakistani Fan Takes Brutal Dig At Team India In Multan During PAK vs ENG 1st Test; Picture Goes Viral
'Dear 170-0...': Pakistani Fan Takes Brutal Dig At Team India In Multan During PAK vs ENG 1st Test; Picture Goes Viral
Haryana Election Results 2024: Congress' 'Jalebi Jugaad' Failed, Says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi As BJP Registers Historic Win; VIDEO
Haryana Election Results 2024: Congress' 'Jalebi Jugaad' Failed, Says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi As BJP Registers Historic Win; VIDEO
Haryana Election Results 2024: BJP Makes History With Third Consecutive Win, Securing Major Seats In Jat-Dominated Regions
Haryana Election Results 2024: BJP Makes History With Third Consecutive Win, Securing Major Seats In Jat-Dominated Regions

"A big part of that series will lie in the balance on the fitness of Nathan Lyon" - Eoin Morgan

Morgan also reckons India's chances in the upcoming Test series in Australia depend a lot on how well they negotiate Nathan Lyon.

"If they go to Australia and play in that manner, a big part of that series will lie in the balance on the fitness of Nathan Lyon and how they play him. If they take that mindset into playing Nathan Lyon like that, it asks a lot of questions of Australia."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Dear 170-0...': Pakistani Fan Takes Brutal Dig At Team India In Multan During PAK vs ENG 1st Test;...

'Dear 170-0...': Pakistani Fan Takes Brutal Dig At Team India In Multan During PAK vs ENG 1st Test;...

'Nowhere Near As Good As Indians" - Eoin Morgan Makes Bold Statement On England Cricket Team

'Nowhere Near As Good As Indians

AUS vs IND, Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Team India To Depart 2 Weeks Before 1st Test, Likely To Play...

AUS vs IND, Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Team India To Depart 2 Weeks Before 1st Test, Likely To Play...

Champions Trophy 2025 Final Unlikely To Take Place In Pakistan If Team India Reaches The...

Champions Trophy 2025 Final Unlikely To Take Place In Pakistan If Team India Reaches The...

IND vs SL, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India Look To Push Their Semi-Final Case As They Face Plucky...

IND vs SL, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India Look To Push Their Semi-Final Case As They Face Plucky...