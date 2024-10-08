Former England captain Eoin Morgan has candidly admitted that their records are nowhere near what Team India has amassed over the years. The Ireland-born cricketer feels England are so far behind India despite eking out all the home advantage.

Despite the ICC trophy eluding them on multiple occasions, India have arguably been one of the best all-format sides over the years. With a massive pool of players compiled, thanks to the IPL, India have found a way to beat international teams across conditions.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event in Mumbai, Morgan suggested that Team India are near unbeatable in their conditions:

"They have to be considered one of the greatest in their own conditions. What makes them so good is their hunger and the desire to want to win. Their attitude towards that they never take for granted. We come from countries that have huge advantages for the home side. But yet, our records over the course of generations are nowhere near as good as Indians."

"A big part of that series will lie in the balance on the fitness of Nathan Lyon" - Eoin Morgan

Morgan also reckons India's chances in the upcoming Test series in Australia depend a lot on how well they negotiate Nathan Lyon.

"If they go to Australia and play in that manner, a big part of that series will lie in the balance on the fitness of Nathan Lyon and how they play him. If they take that mindset into playing Nathan Lyon like that, it asks a lot of questions of Australia."