Novak Djokovic Vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open 2025 Semifinal: Preview, Live Streaming Details In India

Carlos Alcaraz will play Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the US Open 2025 on Friday (Saturday, September 6 in India) which will be his most difficult test to date. Most of them are expecting another Alcaraz versus Sinner final in New York, as seen at Roland Garros and Wimbledon. But Djokovic will have the chance to crash the party.

The winner will take on one between defending champion Jannik Sinner and No. 25 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, who will play in the second semifinal on the same day. Alcaraz raised the trophy in 2022, but Djokovic has won the title four times.

Carlos Alcaraz, 22, and Novak Djokovic, 38, last faced each other in the Australian Open quarterfinals in January. In that case, the Serbian icon defeated the Spaniard 4-6, 6-4. 6-3, 6-4. Novak Djokovic, a four-time US Open champion, lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the 2024 Wimbledon final.

Novak Djokovic Vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open 2025 Semifinal live streamind details

What time is the Novak Djokovic Vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open 2025 Semifinal in India?

The US Open 2025 semifinal between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz is schedule to begins at 12:30 am IST on September 6.

Which channel will broadcast Novak Djokovic Vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open 2025 Semifinal?

In India, the Novak Djokovic Vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open 2025 Semifinal match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network

Which OTT platform will live stream Novak Djokovic Vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open 2025 Semifinal?

Novak Djokovic Vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open 2025 Semifinal live stream will be available on the JioHotstar app/website.