 Novak Djokovic Vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open 2025 Semifinal: Preview, Live Streaming Details In India
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsNovak Djokovic Vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open 2025 Semifinal: Preview, Live Streaming Details In India

Novak Djokovic Vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open 2025 Semifinal: Preview, Live Streaming Details In India

The duo has played against each other eight times, with the 38-year-old Serbian leading 5-3 in the head-to-head record. Djokovic has also won all three matches against Alcaraz on hard courts.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 02:37 PM IST
article-image
Image: US Open / Instagram

Carlos Alcaraz will play Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the US Open 2025 on Friday (Saturday, September 6 in India) which will be his most difficult test to date. Most of them are expecting another Alcaraz versus Sinner final in New York, as seen at Roland Garros and Wimbledon. But Djokovic will have the chance to crash the party.

The winner will take on one between defending champion Jannik Sinner and No. 25 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, who will play in the second semifinal on the same day. Alcaraz raised the trophy in 2022, but Djokovic has won the title four times.

Carlos Alcaraz, 22, and Novak Djokovic, 38, last faced each other in the Australian Open quarterfinals in January. In that case, the Serbian icon defeated the Spaniard 4-6, 6-4. 6-3, 6-4. Novak Djokovic, a four-time US Open champion, lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the 2024 Wimbledon final.

Novak Djokovic Vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open 2025 Semifinal live streamind details

FPJ Shorts
Japan's Prime Minister Ishiba Welcomes US President Trump's Signing Of An Order To Implement Lower Tariffs On Automobiles & Other Japanese Imports
Japan's Prime Minister Ishiba Welcomes US President Trump's Signing Of An Order To Implement Lower Tariffs On Automobiles & Other Japanese Imports
Pune-Nashik Semi High-Speed Railway Project Will Be Completed In My Tenure, Assures MP Rajabhau Waje
Pune-Nashik Semi High-Speed Railway Project Will Be Completed In My Tenure, Assures MP Rajabhau Waje
On Teachers’ Day, MP CM Mohan Yadav Releases ₹330 Crore For 55 Lakh Students, Felicitates Outstanding Teachers
On Teachers’ Day, MP CM Mohan Yadav Releases ₹330 Crore For 55 Lakh Students, Felicitates Outstanding Teachers
GST Rate Cut To Amp Up Revenue Of India Inc. To 7%, Positive Impact On Consumption Accounting For 15% Of Corporate Earnings
GST Rate Cut To Amp Up Revenue Of India Inc. To 7%, Positive Impact On Consumption Accounting For 15% Of Corporate Earnings

What time is the Novak Djokovic Vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open 2025 Semifinal in India?

The US Open 2025 semifinal between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz is schedule to begins at 12:30 am IST on September 6.

Which channel will broadcast Novak Djokovic Vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open 2025 Semifinal?

In India, the Novak Djokovic Vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open 2025 Semifinal match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network

Which OTT platform will live stream Novak Djokovic Vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open 2025 Semifinal?

Novak Djokovic Vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open 2025 Semifinal live stream will be available on the JioHotstar app/website.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Journey That Started With Coin, Kitbag & Three Guiding Hands': Sachin Tendulkar Pays Tribute To His...

'Journey That Started With Coin, Kitbag & Three Guiding Hands': Sachin Tendulkar Pays Tribute To His...

Bizarre! Bees Attack Players, Officials During Football Match In Tanzania; Video

Bizarre! Bees Attack Players, Officials During Football Match In Tanzania; Video

Gautam Gambhir Acknowledges Mentor Sanjay Bhardwaj On Teachers Day With Humorous Post, Says ' Now I...

Gautam Gambhir Acknowledges Mentor Sanjay Bhardwaj On Teachers Day With Humorous Post, Says ' Now I...

Ex-New Zealand skipper Ross Taylor Announces His Return To Cricket, Set To Play For Samoa Cricket...

Ex-New Zealand skipper Ross Taylor Announces His Return To Cricket, Set To Play For Samoa Cricket...

Donald Trump To Attend US Open Men’s Final, Marking First Visit To Tournament Since 2015 Booing...

Donald Trump To Attend US Open Men’s Final, Marking First Visit To Tournament Since 2015 Booing...