Despite initially being in the draw at the BNP Paribas Open Novak Djokovic will not be competing there or at the Miami Open.

Current CDC regulations require non-US citizens to be fully vaccinated to travel to the United States by plane, and the 20-time major champion is unvaccinated against Covid-19.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 08:58 AM IST