'Nothing Worthwhile Is Easy': Usman Khawaja Thanks Fans For Supporting Him Amid Shoe Row During Perth Test

Australian opener Usman Khawaja expressed gratitude to his fans for supporting him amid his 'All Lives Are Equal' shoe row amid during the first Test between Australia and Pakistan at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Khawaja courted a controversy when he was spotted wearing Pro-Palestine shoes during the training session ahead of the Test series opener against visiting Pakistan team.

Though he was debarred from wearing shoes with humanitarian messages by International Cricket Council (ICC) as it violates code of conduct enshrined by cricket's governing body, Australian opener walked out to bat with black armband to show his solidarity towards people of Palestine.

Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), Usman Khawaja tweeted that the reactions from people didn't go unnoticed. He also pointed that everyone should not repeat their past mistakes and build together a bright future amid the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine.

"Thank you to all those who supported and gave me love this week. It wasn't unnoticed . Nothing worthwhile is easy. History shows we are doomed to repeat the mistakes of our past. But together we can fight for a better future. #freedomisahumanright #alllivesareequal

Ahead of the Perth Test, Khawaja questioned ICC rules that banned him from wearing a pair of shoes that wear humanitarian messages and accused the world governing body of cricket for taking any action against similar incidents in the past.