 'Nothing But Respect For You': Nathan Lyon Congratulates Ravichandran Ashwin On Joining 500 Test Wicket-Club; Video
Before Ravichandran Ashwin, Nathan Lyon was the latest to complete 500 Test wickets during the first Test in Perth against Pakistan last year.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Friday, February 16, 2024, 04:48 PM IST
article-image
Nathan Lyon and Ravichandran Ashwin | Credits: Twitter

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon has contragulated Indian veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on achieving the milestone 500 Test wickets during the Day 2 of the ongoing third Test at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Friday, February 16.

Ashwin joined the elusive 500 Test Wicket-club, which includes the likes of Muthiah Muralitharan (800), the late Shane Warne (708), James Anderson (696*), Anil Kumble (619), Stuart Broad (604), Glenn McGrath (563), Courtney Walsh (519) and Lyon (517).

Ravichandran Ashwin completed his 500th Test wicket by getting rid of Zak Crawley in England's first innings. The stadium erupted in joy and players hugged Ravichandran Ashwin after the spinner reached the milestone.

In a video released on his X handle (formerly Twitter), Nathan Lyon congratulated Ashwin on joining the elite list and said that he has got nothing but immense respect for him. Australian spinner further stated that he learned a lot from Ashwin despite competing against him.

"Hi Ash, just want to say a massive congratulations on taking 500 Test match wickets. It has been an incredible journey to watch. I have nothing but respect for you the way you’ve gone about it and your skill level. It has been amazing to be competing against you but also learn from you. So, mate, congratulations and plenty more to come.” Lyon said in a video on X.

