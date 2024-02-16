IND vs ENG: R Ashwin Completes 500 Test Wickets In Rajkot, Joins Anil Kumble In Elite List

Ravindran Ashwin becomes the latest entrant to join 500 Test Wickets Club |

Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin added another feather to his illustrious Test career during Day 2 of the ongoing third Test against England at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Friday, Feburary 16.

Ashwin has become the second Indian bowler after Anil Kumble to complete 500 wickets in Test cricket history. Overall, the 37-year-old is just the ninth bowler to accomplish the milestone in the longest format of the game. Chennai-born Ashwin entered the 500 wickets club when he dismissed Zak Crawley in the 14th over of England's batting.

Most Test wickets:

Muttiah Muralitharan - 800

Shane Warne - 708

James Anderson - 695*

Anil Kumble - 619

Stuart Broad - 604

Glenn McGrath - 563

Courtney Walsh - 519

Nathan Lyon - 517

R Ashwin - 500*

Ravichandran Ashwin has become the fastest Indian and the second quickest overall after former Sri Lanka spin bowling legend Muthiah Muralitharan to complete 500 Test wickets. Muralitharan achieved this feat in 87 matches while Ashwin did so in 98 matches. Muralitharan and Ashwin are the only player till now to scalp 500 wickets in less than 100 Test matches.

Apart from 500 Test wickets, Ashwin also achieved an unique Indian record in the format. The all-rounder has become the first Indian player to score 3000 runs and 500 wickets in Test Cricket history.