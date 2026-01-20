 'Not Sure If We'll Go..': Bangladesh's Hindu Captain Litton Das Breaks Silence On ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Bangladesh captain Litton Das has broken his silence on the the team's participation in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. BCB are firm on their stance on not travelling to India for the tournament, even risking forfeiture. Das, who is playing in the BPL, confirmed that he and the team had no guarantee on whether the team will play the competition.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 10:16 PM IST
article-image

Bangladesh captain Litton Das broke his silence on the team's participation in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Das was named captain in the 15-man squad for the tournament by BCB even as the team remains unsure of their participation.

"It's not safe [to answer]. You don't know, I don't know, we're on the same page. The World Cup is still a long way away. We're not even sure yet whether we'll go to the World Cup at all," Litton Das said in the press conference after the BPL game.

Das revealed that he had received no communication from the BCB regarding the matter. Had the team known about their opponents or plans, the situation would have been more ideal.

"If we had known who our group opponents were or which country we were going to, that would have helped. Until now, no player knows which country we are going to or whom we will play against. Like me, the whole of Bangladesh is now in uncertainty. I don't know but there has been no communication with me. Many things in life are not ideal, but you have to accept them according to the situation," he concluded.

article-image

Das' comments come after Bangladesh sports adviser Asif Nazrul maintained the country's stance of not travelling to India for the tournament next month citing 'security risks'. ICC have given assurances and as per reports, asked BCB to confirm their participation by January 21.

Nazrul speaking to reporters suggested that the country won't bow down to pressure from either BCCI or ICC.

"If the ICC bows to pressure from the Indian Cricket Board and tries to impose pressure on us by setting unreasonable conditions, we will not accept those conditions," Nazrul said.

