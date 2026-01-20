WPL 2026: Laqshya Media Group Sets New Benchmark For Stadium Fan Engagement In Navi Mumbai

Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur With WPL 2026 Trophy in Navi Mumbai. | X - @wplt20

Laqshya Media Group delivered one of the most memorable live fan engagement experiences in Women's Premier League history during the Mumbai leg of WPL 2026 at the DY Patil Stadium, marking the Group's first-ever Entertainment & Fan Engagement mandate for the tournament.

Across the fixtures played in Navi Mumbai, the energy inside the venue never dipped - packed stands, roaring crowds and a seamless blend of cricket and live entertainment ensured spectators stayed glued to the action even during breaks.

For Laqshya, the objective was clear - enhance the live match atmosphere without overshadowing the sport. Its execution hit the mark with precision and flair.

High-octane entertainment takes centre stage

The standout moments came when Yo Yo Honey Singh stunned fans by walking out from the dugout alongside captains Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana, turning the mid-innings break into a stadium-wide concert. Jacqueline Fernandez also lit up the venue with her signature stage presence, while Benny Dayal, Euphoria, Daler Mehndi, Sanju Rathod, and Raja Kumari kept fans hooked through the innings intervals. Actor Varun Dhawan’s special appearance to promote Border 2 added more buzz to an already charged atmosphere.

Smooth coordination keeps cricket first

The activations were tightly synchronised between BCCI’s on-ground operations and Laqshya’s experiential team, ensuring transitions were swift, safe, and respectful of on-field action. The result was a mid-innings engagement model that elevated the stadium experience without disrupting the rhythm of the sport—a balance that remains difficult to achieve at scale.

Reflecting on the milestone, Satyabrata Das, Project Head & Chief Alliance Officer at Laqshya Media Group, said the success came from treating cricket as the “main hero,” with entertainment designed to complement it:

“WPL 2026 has shown that when cricket and entertainment are aligned, fans choose to stay, engage, and celebrate together. This is an evolved way of building stadium culture in India—where the focus stays on the sport, yet the experience becomes unforgettable.”

Growing appetite for women's cricket

The Mumbai leg drew some of the strongest stadium turnouts the WPL has recorded, underlining the fast-growing fanbase for women’s cricket in India. With the DY Patil activation wrapped, Laqshya now heads to Vadodara for the next phase of the tournament. While details are tightly guarded, insiders expect fresh innovations leading into the WPL 2026 finale on the 5th.

Laqshya strengthens position in sports entertainment

With this campaign, Laqshya Media Group reinforces its growing presence in sports-linked entertainment and experiential marketing - an area where brands, broadcasters and franchises are increasingly investing to elevate fan culture in the country.