DC Vs MI, WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Chase 155 To Beat Mumbai Indians By 7 Wickets As Jemimah Scores 1st Fifty As Captain

Delhi Capitals Chase 155 To Beat Mumbai Indians By 7 Wickets

Vadodara, January 20: Delhi Capitals (DC) secured a seven wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 match at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. Chasing 155, DC reached the target with six balls to spare riding on a confident, composed performance from their top order.

Sciver-Brunt And Harmanpreet Lift Mumbai to 154

Mumbai were asked to bat first after Capitals won the toss. Openers Sajeewan Sajana (9) and Hayley Matthews (12) gave a quiet start before both fell early. The innings was rebuilt through a superb knock from Nat Sciver-Brunt, who remained unbeaten on 65 off 45 balls with 6 fours and 2 sixes.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur provided momentum during the middle overs with a powerful 41 off 33 balls. Late runs from Nicola Carey (12) and Sanskriti Gupta (10) took Mumbai to 154/5 in 20 overs. For Capitals, the bowlers were expensive in parts but Marizanne Kapp once again stood out with a tidy spell of 1/8 in four overs.

Shafali, Lee And Jemimah Guide DC home

In reply, DC flew out of the blocks through Shafali Verma, who smashed 29 off 24 balls before falling with the score on 63/1. Wicketkeeper Lizelle Lee then took control of the chase, striking 46 off just 28 balls with 7 boundaries and a six. She was dismissed in the 11th over, but by then Capitals were well ahead of the required rate.

Laura Wolvaardt added 17 before being run out, leaving the final touches to skipper Jemimah Rodrigues. The captain played a mature knock under pressure, finishing unbeaten on 51 from 37 balls, hitting 5 fours and 1 six. Marizanne Kapp (10 off 6) joined her to complete the chase in 19 overs as Capitals closed at 155/3.

Mumbai Bowlers Struggle To Contain DC’s Top Order

Mumbai struggled to build wicket pressure across the innings, with most bowlers conceding at over eight runs an over. Shabnim Ismail bowled economically without success, while Vaishnavi Sharma (1/20) was the pick of the attack. However, the absence of breakthroughs in the middle overs made the difference.

Summary

Mumbai: 154/5 (20 ov)

- Nat Sciver-Brunt 65* (45), Harmanpreet Kaur 41 (33), Hayley Matthews 12 (15)

- Marizanne Kapp 1/8

Delhi Capitals: 155/3 (19 ov)

- Jemimah Rodrigues 51* (37), Lizelle Lee 46 (28), Shafali Verma 29 (24)

- Vaishnavi Sharma 1/20

Result: Delhi Capitals won by 7 wickets (6 balls left)

Venue: Vadodara International Cricket Stadium