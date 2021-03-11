'Not-so-happy update': Star footballer Sunil Chhetri tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi: Indian football team captain and star striker Sunil Chhetri on Thursday said he has tested positive for COVID-19, a development that is set to rule him out of the international friendly against Oman on March 25 in Dubai.

The Bengaluru FC star forward took to social media to post the update and said that he is feeling fine.

"In a not-so-happy update, I've tested positive for COVID-19. In better news, I feel fine as I continue my recovery from the virus and should be back on a football pitch soon," Chhetri wrote on his Twitter handle.