Not just Ravindra Jadeja's stunner: Some other brilliant catches by Indian fielders which made our jaws drop

Jadeja's catch is incredible, and there is no doubt that he has and will probably take more catches like this in his career, but what about the other catches that have been part of several highlights due to the impact they had on the game?

We take a look at simiar such catches that made a difference to Indian cricket

Kapil Dev: Imagine the setting. The finals of the 1983 World Cup. It's played at Lord's. India has made 183 and West Indies are 57 for the loss of their openers. Viv Richards is on strike batting on 33 of 27 balls. Madan Lal bowls one of his military medium paced deliveries to him. It lands short and Richards pulls. It's a mistimed pull, but it looks safe. Or does it? Kapil Dev runs towards the boundary and catches the ball over his shoulder. As the cTime stopped in complete disbelief; the King had fallen. Some observers swore that Kapil smiled as he prepared for the plummeting cricket ball of history."

Watch the video here