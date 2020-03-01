Not just Ravindra Jadeja's stunner: Some other brilliant catches by Indian fielders which made our jaws drop

The second day of the second Test between New Zealand and India has reached a stage where the match could go either way. Despite that, there has been one point of discussion on Sunday. Ravindra Jadeja's sensational one-handed blinder to get rid of Neil Wagner off the bowling of Mohammad Shami had people talking about the catch. In fact, as this piece is being written, Jadeja Catch is still one of the top trends on Twitter
Jadeja's catch is incredible, and there is no doubt that he has and will probably take more catches like this in his career, but what about the other catches that have been part of several highlights due to the impact they had on the game?
We take a look at simiar such catches that made a difference to Indian cricket
Kapil Dev: Imagine the setting. The finals of the 1983 World Cup. It's played at Lord's. India has made 183 and West Indies are 57 for the loss of their openers. Viv Richards is on strike batting on 33 of 27 balls. Madan Lal bowls one of his military medium paced deliveries to him. It lands short and Richards pulls. It's a mistimed pull, but it looks safe. Or does it? Kapil Dev runs towards the boundary and catches the ball over his shoulder. As the cTime stopped in complete disbelief; the King had fallen. Some observers swore that Kapil smiled as he prepared for the plummeting cricket ball of history."
Watch the video here
Sadagoppan Ramesh: There are many things that will be remembered in the historic 2001 Test between India and Australia at Kolkata. The VVS Laxman-Rahul Dravid partnership, Harbhajan Singh's 13 wickets, which included a first-innings hat-trick, Glenn McGrath's expression after umpire Shyam Bansal declared him out to give India a memorable victory, as well as the expression on the face of the cop who forgot he was a police officer and became a fan.
However, there was a catch that nobody remembers because the match was so incredible. Sadagoppan Ramesh was fielding at forward short leg when Harbhajan Singh bowled the hat-trick ball to Shane Warne. The ball drifted into Warne's pads and he flicked it, albeit slightly in the air. Sadagoppan Ramesh, dived to his left and caught a blinder, resulting in Bhajji becoming the first Indian to get a test hat-trick. Watch the video here
Sachin Tendulkar: When it comes to lists involving Indians doing great things, it's only natural that Sachin Tendulkar will be in the list. True he hasn't scored an international century at Lord's, the Mecca of Cricket. However, this catch will be remembered for years. In 1990, during the Lord's Test, England was looking to score quick runs and batsman Allan Lamb mishit leg spinner Narendra Hirwani. Tendulkar came running from the boundary to catch one of the greatest one-handed takes in history
Eknath Solkar: It's hard to pick one catch by Eknath Solkar when he would field at forward short-leg to Bishan Singh Bedi, Erapalli Prasanna, BS Chandrasekhar or S Venkatraman, but a lot of historians feel that some of the catches he took on that memorable day at the Oval in 1971, when Chandra took 6/38 would be cherished forever
So, then, which was your favourite catch?
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)