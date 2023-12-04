'Not Against This Left-Arm Pacer': Punjab Kings' Brutal Dig At Shaheen Afridi After Arshdeep Singh's Heroics Against Australia

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Arshdeep Singh. | (Credits: Twitter)

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings didn't miss the opportunity to take a dig at Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi amid Arshdeep Singh's sensational final over in the 5th T20I against Australia. With Wade losing his wicket while trying to hit a six against Arshdeep, Punjab Kings reminded the fraternity how Wade took down Afridi 2 years ago.

With a mere 10 to defend in the final over in a small ground like the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, only a few gave India the chance to win. However, Arshdeep not only dismissed Wade, he closed out the game for India, leaving Australia 6 adrift of the target. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings' tweet is with reference to Wade smashing 3 consecutive sixes off Afridi in the 2021 T20 World Cup semi-final to knock Pakistan out.

Not against this 𝐥𝐞𝐟𝐭-𝐚𝐫𝐦 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐫, Matthew Wade 😉pic.twitter.com/bggH4rZEdK — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) December 3, 2023

"I was thinking that I gave away too many runs" - Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep, who had conceded 37 runs in 3 overs, admitted feeling the pressure, but thanked his captain and the support staff for believing in him. He told the official broadcaster after the match:

"I guess for the big part of the game, for almost the first 19 overs, I was thinking that I gave away too many runs and would be the culprit of the game. But god gave me another chance and I believed in myself. Thanks to god that I defended it and thanks to the staff as well who believed in me. To be honest, nothing was going through my mind. Surya bhai told me that whatever happens, happens."

India will turn their attention to South Africa, where they will play 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs, and 2 Tests.