'Thank You Brandon King And Arshdeep': Nicholas Pooran Shows Off His Bruises After 5th T20I Against India

Nicholas Pooran shows off his bruises. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

West Indian keeper-batter Nicholas Pooran showcased his bruises after the fifth and final T20I against India on Monday at Lauderhill. Pooran, who clinched the Player of the Series award, went on to thank Brandon King and Arshdeep Singh by uploading a picture of them on his official Twitter handle.

The bruises on Pooran's abdomen relates to the extra bounce from left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh in the 2nd over of the innings as the left-hander tried to play a short-arm jab. Meanwhile, the hand injury came due to the shot played by Brandon King that managed to hit him on the elbow.

While Pooran provided the momentum to the West Indies' innings, it was King who stayed till the end to finish off the game for the hosts. King and Pooran's 109-run stand off only 72 deliveries firmly tilted the scales firmly towards the hosts. After Pooran departed for 40, King shared an unbroken 52-run partnership with Shai Hope to drive the West Indies home with 2 overs to spare.

Rovman Powell collected the match on behalf of Nicholas Pooran:

At the post-match presentation, it came to light that Pooran had to catch a flight urgently and didn't have time for the formalities. Hence, West Indian captain Rovman Powell received the award on his behalf.

The series also marked the first T20I series win for them over India since 2017.

