'No Surprise At All': Netizens Troll Shreyas Iyer After Being Axed For Remaining 3 Tests vs England

Team India middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer has emerged as a notable absentee as the BCCI announced the squad for the final 3 Tests against England. With the right-handed batter failing to make the most of his opportunities in the first 2 matches, netizens believe his axing was justified as a result.

Iyer, who played at No.4 in the first 2 Tests, made scores of registering scores of 35, 13, 27, and 29 in 4 innings in the series. While Shubman Gill was heading for a similar series, he salvaged it with a century in India's 2nd innings in Vishakhapatnam. With Gill performing well and Virat Kohli set to return in the near future, Iyer's Test career looks done for some time now.

The other changes in the squad include that of Kohli ruling himself out of the entire series due to personal reasons. Mohammed Siraj has returned after taking a break from the Vizag Test. While KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja are also part of the roster, their participation depends on their fitness levels.

Meanwhile, here's how fans have reacted to Shreyas Iyer's axing from the Test squad:

His Performance is So Bad

So Dropping makes sense — VINEETH𓃵🦖 (@sololoveee) February 10, 2024

No surprise at all. He needs to do a lot of work on his shot selection — Sheikh Mohammad Talha (@talham29) February 10, 2024

Best news — dwivedi (@dwivedi_ji12) February 10, 2024

Finally some sensible decision — aman kharbas (@aman_kharbas) February 10, 2024

He deserves — Sa B iR (@Sa_BiR1) February 10, 2024

So all that news of Injury is fake is it ? There’s a difference between dropped and rested! — Sumit Agarwal 🇮🇳 (@sumitagarwal_IN) February 10, 2024