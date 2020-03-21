No social distancing: Mary Kom defies quarantine protocol amid coronavirus outbreak

Amid panic over a possibility of community transmission of novel coronavirus, it has now come to fore that ace boxer and Rajya Sabha MP Mary Kom broke the 14-day quarantine protocol which has been put in place by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments across the world.

Mary Kom, who had competed in the Asia-Oceania Olympic qualifiers in Amman, Jordan, had returned home March 13 and was supposed to be in self-isolation for a minimum of 14 days amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

However, on March 18, she attended the breakfast hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

In one of the four pictures tweeted by the official Twitter handle of President of India, Mary Kom can be seen with other Member of Parliaments. "President Kovind hosted Members of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan for breakfast at Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning," read the caption of the photos.