'No Shame In Losing To THIS Indian Side': Nasser Hussain On England 1st Test Series Defeat In Bazball Era; Watch

Former England captain Nasser Hussain hailed Team India for the way they fought back and won the fourth Test against England in Ranchi on Tuesday.

India chased down 192 in the final innings to win a thrilling contest at the JSCA stadium by 5 wickets on Day 4 to take an unbeatable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

Rohit Sharma and Co. have now become the first team in the world to beat England in a Test series in the Bazball era under captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

England fail to get past depleted India

England's undefeated streak of 7 Test series came to an end as they failed to deal with the Indian spinners and were also unsuccessful in taking 20 wickets in the match against a depleted but talented Indian side.

"What a turnaround from India. I think India deserve credit for the way they have played throughout the series, to be honest.

"India have been without some star names, there is a long list of people who are missing, and yet they managed to put in performances," Hussain said on Sky Sports.

India extend their world record

This was India's 17th Test series win on home soil, a record-breaking streak which started in 2013. No other team even comes close to India's home record with Australia being the next best on the list with 10 Test series wins Down Under.

Therefore, Hussain reckons that England shouldn't be too disheartened with this defeat as other teams have also failed to stop the Indian juggernaut over the last 11 years.

Hussain hails India's home record

He also felt that England lost their advantage on Day 3 of the Ranchi Test which led to their eventual downfall.

"Their home record is absolutely phenomenal, so there is no shame in losing to this Indian side.

"Like with any Test series or even any Test match, you look at key areas, where you let the game slip, and for England, it was all of yesterday. What could have been a 100-run lead ended up being 46 runs," Hussain added.