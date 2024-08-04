'No Seriousness, No Shame': Netizens Slam Priyanka Goswami As Reel Surfaces Of Her Enjoying AC After Finishing 41st In Women's Racewalk Final In Paris 2024 Olympics

Indian athlete Priyanka Goswami has copped flak from the netizens after a new reel of hers surfaced on social media, especially having fared poorly in the 20 KM race walk, finishing at 41 out of 45 in the Paris 2024 Olympics. With the Indian government arranging air-conditioners for the athletes amid humid conditions in Paris, the 28-year-old faced criticism for making a reel relating to that, having performed poorly.

Goswami qualified for the Paris Olympics after meeting the requisite mark during Indian Open National Race walking competition in Racing in February 2023. She came in with a promising reputation, having won the Indian Racewalking championship in 2021, thereby earning qualification in the Tokyo Olympics that year.

🚨 MATCHDAY ALERT 🚨



It's time for the Quarterfinal Clash for our Men in Blue at the Paris Olympics, 2024.



India faces Great Britain in this showpiece clash today at 1:30 PM (IST)



🇮🇳 Vs 🇬🇧

Venue : Stade Yves Du-Manoir, Paris



Let's make this Sunday a memorable one, send in… pic.twitter.com/OpehlxKGFb — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 4, 2024

With Goswami's reel surfacing on social media, netizens remarked that athletes like her spend more time making reels than practising on the field. A few also pointed out how these people are wasting the tax payers' money.

Here's how netizens reacted to Priyanka Goswami's reel:

Even if Priyanka Goswami wins a gold medal, she might say, "I dreamed of this since I was a kid," —who dreams about walking 20km? No offense to her, but the whole Olympic thing feels mechanical, with only a few real stories of passion and love for the sport. — Cluck commentary (@cluckcommentary) August 3, 2024

Priyanka goswami( 20 km walk ) race finished at last 41 position.



-No seriousness, No shame, enjoying on tax payers money🦧



-Participated in Olympic to make reels rather than winning medal.🤡pic.twitter.com/yD44Cgpgdh — Delhiwala (@DcFanreddy) August 3, 2024

Priyanka Goswami. Finished at 41/43 in long walk. Game over but still enjoying extended and warranted stay in Paris. Salaried on Indian Railways payroll under sports quota, but lives and trains all the time in Switzerland on state exchequer.



Had she not been a Goswami and been… https://t.co/jfCKF4xJwI pic.twitter.com/LHmVUdPNmL — 🇮🇳 (@JJ_JK_SSH) August 3, 2024

What a joke Priyanka Goswami. We want you to win medals not be a chapri Tik toker. Last games you were carrying Kanha ji everywhere now you are just a tiktoker! — Tyagisan (@stllion121) August 3, 2024

This is indian athlete Priyanka Goswami.

She was trained in Switzerland 🇨🇭 at taxpayer’s cost.

She finished at 41 position (out of 43 contestants) in #OlympicGames .



Now she is disqualified and making reels to show that she can sleep comfortably as AC has been installed in room. pic.twitter.com/RbRiOSI1p0 — Tanvir’s Backup account. (@T_A_backup) August 3, 2024

🚨She is #PriyankaGoswami - Athlete (20 km walk)



Out of 43 she came 41



She Trains in #Switzerland 🇨🇭 & work in #IndianRailways



I think she should Focus more on Sports than making #Reels because she is getting trained on Tax Payers money#Paris2024 #Olympics2024Paris #Paris pic.twitter.com/BaBgNfPB4d — Amresh (@amaresh_24) August 4, 2024

She is Priyanka Goswami - Athlete (20 km walk)



Out of 43 she came 41



She Trains in Switzerland 🇨🇭 & work in Indian Railways



I think she should Focus more on Sports than making Reels because she is getting trained on Tax Payers money#Paris2024 #Olympics2024Paris pic.twitter.com/GeoRNWWtD6 — Veena Jain (@DrJain21) August 3, 2024

India's shooting contingent stands out in the Paris 2024 Olympics:

Meanwhile, India's shooting contingent have been the standout candidates thus far. 22-year-old Manu Bhaker has clinched two bronze in the women's 10m Air Pistol event and did one in the 10m Air Pistol mixed team event alongside Sarabjot Singh.

Swapnil Kusale also won bronze in the 50m Air Rifle shooting 3P. On Saturday, Baker narrowly missed out on a hat-trick of medals as she finished 4th in the women's 25m Air Pistol final.