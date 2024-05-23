'No Form, No Runs... Rinku Singh Doesn't Justify Selection' In India's T20 World Cup Team: Monty Panesar Tells FPJ

Monty Panesar has his say on Rinku Singh's non-selection 15-man World Cup squad. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former England spinner Monty Panesar has backed the Indian selectors' decision to leave Rinku Singh out of the 15-man squad for T20 World Cup 2024. Keeping in mind the left-hander's form in IPL 2024, Panesar reckons the selectors have got the decision 'spot on' for the showpiece event.

Although Rinku Singh is amongst the travelling reserves, several fans felt the southpaw deserved a spot in the main squad, given his T20I numbers. Having made his T20I debut in 2023, Rinku averages an astonishing 89 in 15 matches alongside a strike rate of 176.23. However, he hasn't had a fruitful campaign for the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024 so far, managing 168 runs in 11 innings at 18.67.

Speaking exclusively to FPJ, Panesar bluntly declared that runs are currency and Rinku doesn't have them enough to justify a spot in the squad. The 42-year-old agrees with the Indian selectors, given Rinku might find himself wanting in a crunch situation. He elaborated:

"India have got this decision absolutely spot on because Rinku Singh hasn’t been in great form. There are other players who have been performing better than him. Rinku Singh doesn’t justify the selection – no form, no runs. You can’t be in the team, that’s how cut-throat cricket can be. So, unfortunately, I agree with the Indian selectors."

"They don’t want to be in a place where it’s the last 3 overs of a T20 World Cup, it’s a big game and India have Rinku Singh, who is out of form and they lose the game. That’s how big of a decision and that’s how Indian selectors are thinking. I think they have got it spot on."

Team India's squad for T20 World Cup 2024:

Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

Reserves – Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan

The Men in Blue will open their campaign against Ireland on June 5th.