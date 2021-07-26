'No apology, this is a victory of our aspirations': Gautam Gambhir after India's first-ever fencer in Olympics Bhavani Devi's campaign ends

The 27-year-old Bhavani, the first fencer from the country to qualify for Olympics, began her campaign with a confident 15-3 win against Tunisia's Nadia Ben Azizi but bumped into world number three and Rio Olympic semifinalist Manon Brunet in the next round, which she lost 7-15.

Bhavani's aggression yielded points against Azizi but French Brunet used all her experience to negate the tactics of the Indian, who lost two points for going out of the arena.

The Indian could score only one point each in the first two periods but came back well in the third.

Brunet was sharp and had better technique as she scored points from distance.

After trailing 2-8 going into the third and final round, Bhavani needed nothing short of a spectacular show in the final one but Brunet largely remained untroubled in the nine minute and 48 second match.

Meanwhile, the Indian fencer has now set her eyes on Paris 2024.

"Every end has a beginning, I will continue my practice and definitely work hard to win a medal at the next Olympics in France and make my country proud. I want to thank each one of you who stood by me." "Hon'ble @PMOIndia @narendramodi Ji, @ianuragthakur Sir, @KirenRijiju Sir, Hon'ble CM Tamilnadu @mkstalin Sir, Shri Siva V Meyyanathan Sir, @Media_SAI, SDAT, @GoSportsVoices, TNEB, @achyuta_samanta Sir, @rajeevmehtaioa FAI Family, IOA Family, and FIS family, @KIITUniversity family," she added.

"Millions of indian, Special thanks to My Coach Nicola Zanotti, Mental Trainer Angelo Carnemolla and My Mother My Pillar of Strength who came all the way to Olympics watching me live & Motivating and Brothers, Sisters at home praying for me and People of Tamilnadu and Media Houses. Thank you so much i will come back much stronger and successful at Next Olympics with all your Prayers Jai Hind."

(With PTI and ANI inputs)