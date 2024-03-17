'Nincompoops Should Not Involve Themselves In Selection Process': Kirti Azad Slams Jay Shah On Virat Kohli's Availability For T20 World Cup

Kirti Azad, Virat Kohli and Jay Shah | Credits: Twitter

Former Indian cricketer and 1983 World Cup winner Kirti Azad slammed BCCI secretary Jay Shah for involving in the selection process for India T20 World Cup squad, particularly regarding Virat Kohli's availability for the showpiece event.

It has been reported that Virat Kohli won't be selected to the India squad for the T20 World Cup 2024, which is slated to place in West Indies and USA in June. The reports suggested that Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) feels that Kohli's batting won't suit on slow pitches in USA, thus he will be excluded from the squad.

Virat Kohli's unlikelihood to play the upcoming T20 World Cup sparked storm and debate on social media as many believe that India's talismanic batter's presence in the team is crucial for the Men in Blue, who are hoping to end the 11-year drought of winning an ICC tournament.

Kirti Azad labels Jay Shah as a 'Nincompoop'

Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), Kirit Azad slammed Jay Shah for getting involved in the selection process by reportedly giving responsibility to chief selector Ajit Agarkar to convince the selection committee that Kohli won't be added to T20 World Cup squad.

The 1983 World Cup winner is confident of Kohli playing the T20 World Cup, while adding that Jay Shah should stay from the selection process while picking the squad for the event.

"Why should Jay Shah, he is not a selector, to give responsibility to Ajit Agarkar to talk to the other selectors and convince them that Virat Kohli is not getting a place in the T20 team. For this, time was given till 15th March. If sources are to be believed, Ajit Agarkar was neither able to convince himself nor the other selectors." Azad wrote on X.

"Jay Shah asked Rohit Sharma too but Rohit said we need Virat Kohli at any cost. Virat Kohli will play the T20 World Cup and its official announcement will be made before the team selection. Nincompoops should not invovle themselves in selection process." he added.

Virat Kohli played five editions of the T20 World Cup since 2012. After India's exit from the T20 World Cup 2022 following semifinal defeat to eventual champions England, Kohli took a break from the shortest format in order to focus on Tests and ODI, keeping in mind the WTC Final and ODI World Cup last year.

Kohli alongside skipper Rohit Sharma made his return to T20Is during the three-match T20I series at home. His return might have indicated that former India captain is in selectors' radar for the T20 World Cup squad.