'This Can't Be True': Stuart Broad REACTS To Reports Of Virat Kohli Getting Dropped From India T20 World Cup Squad

Former England pacer Stuart Broad couldn't believe the reports of Team India's talismanic batter Virat Kohli getting dropped from the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, slated to take place in West Indies and USA in the month of June.

Kohli's unlikely to play in the T20 World Cup sparked a storm on social media as many believe that it could have an impact on India's chances of winning the coveted trophy, which eluded them for 16 years.

The reports suggested that BCCI selectors feel that Kohli's batting won't be suited on slow tracks in USA and thus, he is likely to be dropped from the team.

'Virat is the biggest draw of any player in the world' - Broad

Upon hearing the reports of Kohli's unlikelihood to be part of India squad for the T20 World Cup 2024, Stuart Broad took his X (formerly Twitter) and expressed his certainty of the Indian batter to be selected into the squad as he believes that Virat Kohli can attract crowd, given the high-volatile India vs Pakistan clash in the USA.

"This can’t be true. Just from a fans point of view of growing the game, the ICC putting games on in America, India Vs Pakistan in New York, Virat is the biggest draw of any player in the world, I’m sure he will be selected." Broad wrote on X.

After India's semifinal defeat to England in the T20 World Cup 2022, Virat Kohli alongside Rohit Sharma took a break from the shortest format of the game and shifted their focus towards Test and ODI Cricket, given the World Test Championship Final and ODI World Cup. Virat Kohli's place in the T20I team was questioned by Kapil Dev after the last edition of the T20 World Cup.

Virat Kohli made his return to T20I cricket after a long gap of 14 months of during the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan.

Does it make sense to drop Kohli from T20 World Cup?

Virat Kohli has been one of India's batting mainstays at the top-order for India in T20Is since 2010. He is currently the leading run-getter in the shortest format, amassing 4037 runs, including a century and 37 fifties, at an average of 51.75 in 117 matches.

Dropping Kohli from T20 World Cup squad will be huge call by BCCI selectors as he was the highest run-getter for India in the tournament in 2014, 2016 and 2022. He holds the record for the most runs scored in a single edition of the T20 World Cup, 319 runs in 2014.

Virat Kohli had often stepped up when the team needed him the most, which can be evidenced during the clash against Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2022. His knock of 82 off 53 balls went down as one of the greatest as he pulled the team from a shambolic situation.

Though Kohli is not an attacking batter like Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya, he has the ability to play according to situation of the game rather than just relying aggressive strokes.

Virat Kohli's inclusion into the squad will be scrutiny as his leadership qualities and proven ability to perform on big stage is crucial for the team.