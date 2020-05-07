NFL star Earl Thomas found naked in bed with several women, held at gunpoint by wife

NFL star Earl Thomas was allegedly caught naked with several other women and his brother by his wife held him at gunpoint, as reported by TMZ.

According to TMZ, the incident happened on April 13 at an Airbnb rental in Austin, Texas.

Nina, wife of Earl, allegedly held her husband at gunpoint with a 9mm Berreta which was pointed at his head before he managed to take it away from her.

The police were alerted and called to the scene. Nina ended up getting arrested for burglary of the residence and carrying a deadly weapon with intent to commit aggravated assault.

However, she was later released from custody.

After the scandal, Earl shared an Instagram video in which he said: "Keep us in your prayers... Stuff like this happens. Pray for us as we go through this. We're back talking. I'm seeing my kids."

Earl and Nina tied the knot in 2016 and have three young children.