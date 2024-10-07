Neymar Jr To Buy Private Island Worth ₹64.5 Crore Off Brazil Coast; Property Houses Luxury Villas, Koi Fish Pond

Brazilian football superstar Neymar Jr. is making headlines again, this time for reportedly eyeing a private island worth a cool £7 million (₹64.5 crore). According to rumours, Neymar has his sights set on the stunning Japao Private Island, located just off Brazil’s coast.

Currently sidelined due to an ACL injury that’s keeping him off the field for almost a year, the Al-Hilal star seems to be shifting his focus to paradise living.

The six-acre island is the epitome of luxury, boasting four lavish villas, a jacuzzi, swimming pool, and just about every indulgence money can buy. Nestled near the port town of Angra dos Reis, it’s the perfect spot for someone like Neymar to escape the public eye.

Island features and amenities

The property comes with two Indonesian-inspired villas featuring master suites, a peaceful koi fish pond, and three sea-view bungalows. What’s caught Neymar’s attention, though, is that the island’s Canadian owner has slashed the asking price by over £3 million, hoping for a quick sale.

Brazilian journalist Leo Dias revealed that Neymar, along with Dubai-based property mogul Sheik Muhammad Binghatti, have already spent more than £40,000 to rent the island later this month—a sort of “test drive” to see if it’s the perfect fit.

Interestingly, this isn't Neymar's first brush with the island. His ex, Bruna Marquezine, is one of the many celebs who have vacationed there before.

This secluded paradise can accommodate up to 10 guests and is only accessible by boat or helicopter.

For those wondering, the chopper ride from Rio de Janeiro's International Airport takes about 35 minutes.

Looks like Neymar’s ready to make a move from the football pitch to island life!