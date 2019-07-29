New Zealand rugby takes a dig at ICC

Mumbai: Two weeks since the 2019 World Cup final between England and New Zealand, and the cricket world is yet to get over the circumstances under which the hosts were crowned World Champions.

The bizarre rules of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) that determined the winners of the World Cup final continue to be mocked. The sting is evidently fresh in the minds of people, especially the New Zealanders.

‘All Blacks’, the New Zealand rugby team, after retaining the Freedom Cup with a 16-16 draw against South Africa, took a shot at the cricket governing body and their bizarre boundary-count rule.

All Blacks and Springboks had 16 points each at the end of the game, which ended in a draw. The All Blacks' twitter account, however, couldn't resist trolling the ICC and tweeted, “No count back on boundaries in Wellington. It's a draw.”

New Zealand had an inspiring run in the ICC World Cup. The Kiwis looked almost invincible at the start of the tournament but then lost the next three matches.

They made it to the last four thanks to their net run-rate. They defeated India in the semi-final to reach their second final in a row. New Zealand had entered the final in the 2015 edition, but lost to five-time champions Australia.