New Zealand Cricketer Doug Bracewell Handed One-Month Ban From Cricket Due To Cocaine Usage

Doug Bracewell. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

New Zealand cricketer Doug Bracewell has been handed a one-month ban from all cricket, given he was found to have been using cocaine. Nevertheless, the veteran cricketer has already incurred a one-month sanction backdated to April 11 2024, reduced to three months, provided a completes a treatment programme to prevent substance use.

The 34-year-old had tested positive for a prohibited substance following a T20 match in January earlier this year for Central Districts. The veteran starred with an all-round performance, claiming figures of 2/21 along with scoring a quick-fire 30 off 11 balls to carry their side to a six-wicket win. Since the sanction was backdated, Bracewell is clear to take part in cricket again.

How does Doug Bracewell feel about being back in a BLACKCAPS Test squad? #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/vNJmzEt0cA — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 1, 2021

Sport Integrity Commission chief executive Rebecca Rolls stressed the need for athletes to take such issues seriously due to them being role models for the next generation of athletes.

Athletes have a responsibility to set a positive example, especially for the tamariki and rangatahi who look up to them. Their actions, both on and off the field, influence the next generation of athletes, and it’s essential that they act as role models by making healthy, responsible choices. Recreational drugs, including cocaine, are illegal and can pose a real threat to the health and safety of athletes and their teammates."

"As an organisation, we will continue to provide support for Doug" - NZC Chief

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) chief executive Scott Weenink revealed that Bracewell accepts full responsibility of his actions, but admitted to frustration.

"NZC is committed to promoting safe and responsible behaviours and is frustrated at this latest turn of events. Doug accepts full responsibility for his error of judgement; the consequences of his behaviour, and the penalty imposed. As an organisation, we will continue to provide support for Doug – who is fully aware of our expectations moving forward."