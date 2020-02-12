‘Network with little knowledge’: Twitterati slam TV channel for calling Pullela Gopichand ‘little-known Indian coach’

Former Indian badminton player and current national coach for Indian badminton team, Pullela Gopichand, is one of the best badminton players to ever come out of India has often been credited for putting India on the world map of badminton. But, Indian TV channel, India Today, generated controversy by terming Gopichand as ‘little known Indian coach’.

In a now deleted tweet, India Today wrote, "The litlle-known Indian coach, who recently received a nod from the International Olympics Committee for his work, has trained talents like Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu."