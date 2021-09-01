Netizens amused with Wasim Akram's Champak Chacha look during his 12-day quarantine in Australia

Former Pakistani fast bowler and cricket legend Wasim Akram will finally be uniting with his family in Australia after 10 months of wait.

Wasim is completing his quarantine period and on the 11th day, he reached out to his Twitter handle and shared his bald look.

“Me after 12 days in quarantine and I finally found my razor, happy now?”, he wrote hinting at Shaniera.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Australia has some of the strictest COVID-19 quarantine regulations in place and its own cricketers are currently serving two weeks in an Adelaide hotel after returning from a white-ball tour of West Indies and Bangladesh. During Wasim Akram's quarantine in Australia, he revealed his workout routine, however, his moustache look didn’t impress his wife.

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Missing her partner, Shaniera Akram also posted a photo of the two from the past and wrote an emotional post.

“2 more days to go till we are back together again! Hang on”, she wrote.

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

The couple got married in 2013 and ever since then, both have been supportive and have enjoyed their time together.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 05:46 PM IST