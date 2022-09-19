Netizens compare Pakistan's new T20 Jersey to watermelon after pictures get leaked online

Team Pakistan | Photo: ANI

Images of Pakistan’s jersey for the upcoming T20 World Cup have been leaked online ahead of the official unveiling by the PCB and netizens expressed their displeasure.

Fans took to social media to compare it with watermelon.

Here are a few reactions.

Before the ICC event, the England cricket team is touring Pakistan for the first time since 2005 for playing seven T20Is from September 20 to October 2, before returning to the country later in December for three Tests.

England coming to Pakistan follows after Australia toured the country earlier this year, for the first time in 24 years.

Last year, England were supposed to come for two T20Is but cancelled the tour after New Zealand pulled out of their white-ball trip hours before the start of the series due to security reasons.

Cut to now, and 2022 has been a year where Pakistan have hosted Australia, West Indies and now are all set to host England. With the T20 World Cup in Australia just a month away, both England and Pakistan will be seeking to finetune their preparations for the mega event.