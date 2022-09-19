e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsNetizens compare Pakistan's new T20 Jersey to watermelon after pictures get leaked online

Netizens compare Pakistan's new T20 Jersey to watermelon after pictures get leaked online

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 19, 2022, 05:03 PM IST
article-image
Team Pakistan | Photo: ANI

Images of Pakistan’s jersey for the upcoming T20 World Cup have been leaked online ahead of the official unveiling by the PCB and netizens expressed their displeasure.

Fans took to social media to compare it with watermelon.

Here are a few reactions.

Before the ICC event, the England cricket team is touring Pakistan for the first time since 2005 for playing seven T20Is from September 20 to October 2, before returning to the country later in December for three Tests.

England coming to Pakistan follows after Australia toured the country earlier this year, for the first time in 24 years.

Last year, England were supposed to come for two T20Is but cancelled the tour after New Zealand pulled out of their white-ball trip hours before the start of the series due to security reasons.

Cut to now, and 2022 has been a year where Pakistan have hosted Australia, West Indies and now are all set to host England. With the T20 World Cup in Australia just a month away, both England and Pakistan will be seeking to finetune their preparations for the mega event.

Read Also
Asia Cup Final: PCB chief Ramiz Raja snaps at Indian journalist over question on Pakistan's loss to...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Netas hog limelight again; Bengal Guv pushes Sunil Chhetri aside for photo-op

WATCH: Netas hog limelight again; Bengal Guv pushes Sunil Chhetri aside for photo-op

See pic: Sunil Chhetri shares heartwarming post after guiding Bengaluru FC to Durand Cup glory

See pic: Sunil Chhetri shares heartwarming post after guiding Bengaluru FC to Durand Cup glory

'Couldn't have found a better partner': Yuvraj Singh relives 6 sixes in an over with his son Orion,...

'Couldn't have found a better partner': Yuvraj Singh relives 6 sixes in an over with his son Orion,...

In pics: Team India sweat it out ahead of 1st T20 vs Australia at Mohali

In pics: Team India sweat it out ahead of 1st T20 vs Australia at Mohali

Ind vs Aus: Virat Kohli closing in on more landmarks to add to his rich legacy as batsman

Ind vs Aus: Virat Kohli closing in on more landmarks to add to his rich legacy as batsman