e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsNetherlands become first team to enter quarterfinals, beat USA 3-1

Netherlands become first team to enter quarterfinals, beat USA 3-1

Goals from Memphis Depay (10th min), Daley Blind (45th min) and Denzel Dumfries (81st min) saw the Dutch through in the Last 8 of the FIFA World Cup 2022

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 03, 2022, 10:45 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Memphis Depay and Daley Blind scored in the first half and Denzil Dumfries added a late goal as the Netherlands eliminated the United States from the World Cup with a 3-1 victory Saturday that advanced the Dutch to the quarterfinals.

Second-half subsitute Haji Wright cut the U.S. deficit to 2-1 in the 76th minute when Christian Pulisic's cross hit his trailing foot and popped over goalkeeper Andries Noppert and into the net. But Dumfries, who assisted on the first two goals, scored on a volley in the 81st.

A losing finalist in 1974, 1978 and 2010, the Dutch had failed to reach the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The Netherlands opened this tournament with a 2-0 win over Senegal, tied Ecuador 1-1 and beat host Qatar 2-0 to top Group A.

Louis van Gaal, at 71 the oldest coach at the tournament, is back for his third stint leading Oranje. He guided them to a third-place finish in 2014.

The Netherlands is on an 18-game unbeaten streak since losing to the Czech Republic in the round of 16 at last year's European Championship.

Read Also
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Netherlands Squad, Schedule, Group, Captain, Coach
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Netherlands become first team to enter quarterfinals, beat USA 3-1

Netherlands become first team to enter quarterfinals, beat USA 3-1

Pele stops responding to chemotherapy, shifted to end-of-life care in hospital: Report

Pele stops responding to chemotherapy, shifted to end-of-life care in hospital: Report

Pak vs Eng 1st Test: After England, Pakistan openers make rare record in high-scoring match at...

Pak vs Eng 1st Test: After England, Pakistan openers make rare record in high-scoring match at...

'This makes no sense': Pak fans roasts Babar Azam after batsman scores ton on flat Rawalpindi pitch

'This makes no sense': Pak fans roasts Babar Azam after batsman scores ton on flat Rawalpindi pitch

Ponting returns to the commentary box for the fourth day of Australia vs West Indies 1st Test,...

Ponting returns to the commentary box for the fourth day of Australia vs West Indies 1st Test,...