FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Netherlands Squad, Schedule, Group, Captain, Coach

Experienced goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen was surprisingly left out of the Netherlands' squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with Xavi Simons and Jeremie Frimpong receiving their first call-up.

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Frenkie de Jong (FC Barcelona) and Memphis Depay (FC Barcelona) are the key players in the Dutch squad, which was announced recently.

The Netherlands reached the World Cup final three times in 1974, 1978 and 2010, but lost on all occasions against West Germany, Argentina and Spain respectively.

Captain: Virgil van Dijk

Coach: Louis van Gaal

Group A: The Netherlands, Senegal, Ecuador and Qatar.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Andries Noppert (sc Heerenveen), Remko Pasveer (Ajax)

Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Ajax), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Denzel Dumfries (Internazionale), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich), Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United), Jurrien Timber (Ajax), Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale)

Midfielders: Steven Berghuis (Ajax), Frenkie de Jong (FC Barcelona), Davy Klaassen (Ajax), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Xavi Simons (PSV), Kenneth Taylor (Ajax)

Forwards: Steven Bergwijn (Ajax), Memphis Depay (FC Barcelona), Cody Gakpo (PSV), Vincent Janssen (Antwerp FC), Luuk de Jong (PSV), Noa Lang (Club Bruges), Wout Weghorst (Besiktas)

Netherlands drop their roster for the World Cup 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/nRjx8FCjeS — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 11, 2022

The Netherlands' World Cup schedule

Nov 21: vs Senegal, 9:30 pm IST

Nov 25: vs Ecuador, 9:30 pm IST

Nov 29: vs Qatar, 8:30 am IST