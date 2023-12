Sandeep Lamichhane | Credits: Twitter

Former Nepal Cricket captain Sandeep Lamichhane has been found guilty by Kathmandu District Court for raping a minor girl on Friday, December 29.

The district in Nepal will pronouncement the punishment for Sandeep shortly. Sandeep Lamichhane is currently out on bail and was part of the Nepal for the Asia Cup 2023.

(This is breaking news. More details awaited)